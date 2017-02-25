Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores, blog

The Perth Glory and Western Sydney Wanderers will be fighting to maintain their place in the top six when they clash on at nib Stadium Saturday night. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 10pm (AEDT).

The Wanderers have been at both ends of the emotional spectrum this week having inflicted Sydney FC’s first loss of the season in their epic derby clash last week in front of 45,000 at ANZ Stadium.

Then just four days later they came crashing down in their opening group game of the Champions League, conceding four second-half goals in their loss to Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds.

Coach Tony Popovic will need to manage his squad carefully as after the Perth clash on Saturday night, they then travel to Shanghai for their next Champions League group match.

They face a tough task against one of the most in-form teams in the competition. The Glory have lost just one of their last nine games and are coming off a highly entertaining 2-2 draw against Brisbane Roar last week.

Led by their midfield maestro Diego Castro it was end-to-end football in difficult conditions with the temperature hovering in the low 30s for most of the match.

The Glory attack has been on fire recently having kicked 14 goals in their past seven games.

Adam Taggart has scored in seven of their last eight games. He was quiet for most of last week’s match but found enough space to score the equaliser. He’ll welcome back his strike partner Andy Keogh who missed last week with a sore hamstring.

Prediction

Popovic rested Terry Antonis and last week’s hero Brendon Santalab midweek so both should be fresh for this game as will Dimas who returns from suspension.

Scoring goals has been a problem for the Wanderers all season and they have scored only seven in their last eight games and three of those were in one game against the Phoenix.

Glory with in-form attackers in Taggart, Keogh, Castro along with Chris Harold will put enormous pressure on the Wanderers defence, even more so at nib Stadium.

It’s going to be hard to see the Wanderers keeping up with Glory.

Perth 2-0