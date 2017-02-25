Pies break AFLW drought to dash Dogs hopes

Could Krakouer get suspended for this?

Eddie Betts pulls off banana bender from the boundary, because of course he did

A phenomenal snap from Carlton rookie with his first touch

Collingwood have defeated the Western Bulldogs to record their first win of the AFL Women’s season.

The Pies led by 22 points at three-quarter time but had to withstand a late push from the Dogs to register their 5.2 (32) to 3.7 (25) win.

Strong winds made conditions tricky for both sides with neither able to score a goal at the Geelong Road end of Whitten Oval.

Ellie Blackburn kicked a goal inside the first minute of a tense final term but the Bulldogs couldn’t make the most of the scoring end.

The Pies slammed through four goals in a decisive third quarter to set up the victory after trailing by three points at halftime.

The result leaves both sides with one win after four rounds with just three rounds remaining before the top two teams play off in the grand final.

The Bulldogs were one of the main premiership fancies before the inaugural season got under way but Paul Groves’ side have now lost three straight on their home ground.

Collingwood full-forward Moana Hope, who had managed just one goal in the first three matches, doubled her tally with the first goal of the match.

A scoreless second quarter for the Pies ended in disaster when debutant Kate Sheahan’s left leg buckled under her as she attempted a quick change of direction with less than a minute left.

With her father, respected veteran journalist Mike looking on, Sheahan was inconsolable as she was carried from the ground.

Collingwood regrouped admirably to keep the Dogs scoreless in the third term, Jasmine Garner booting two of her side’s four majors for the quarter.

The Bulldogs were again without star skipper Katie Brennan, who was unable to shake off an ankle injury.