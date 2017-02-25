Selwood booked for speeding, Cats to discuss potential penalty

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

Geelong captain Joel Selwood was been booked for speeding on Friday afternoon, and will lose his license for a month after going 127km per hour in a 100km per hour zone.

Geelong’s management will convene during the week to discuss a potential in-club penalty for Selwood.

Geelong’s acting CEO Justin Reeves said:

“Joel and the club are disappointed in his actions. Joel informed the club immediately of the issue and the club has since updated its key stakeholders.

“Everyone associated with the club takes road safety very seriously, and knows that speeding is unacceptable and can cause accidents. Fortunately these actions did not result in an accident.

“The club has a long standing relationship with the TAC and the parties will meet this week to further discuss the matter. Our club is a huge supporter of Victoria’s Towards Zero mission and we work closely with the TAC to ensure every player understands how they can contribute, both in a leadership sense and in the way they use the roads. Every player understands the link between speed and deaths and injuries so we share the TAC’s disappointment at these actions.”