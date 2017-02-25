Sunwolves vs Hurricanes: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Reigning Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes begin their title defence against a Sunwolves team eager to improve on last season’s poor showing. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3:15pm (AEDT).
It is a clash of direct opposites as the newly established Sunwolves aim to upset a Hurricanes outfit that rightfully ranks as the best team in Super Rugby.
Despite beginning their campaign away from home, the Hurricanes are expected to secure a big win. The Sunwolves are still learning the ropes after a tough inauguration last year, but have nothing to lose.
If the Sunwolves hope to remain competitive, they need to play the percentages and avoid taking unnecessary risks with the football in their own half. With that said, once they find themselves in attacking position, they should chance their arm instead of going for the traditional three points.
At the end of the day, the Sunwolves are a vibrant unit eager to develop an attacking rugby style reminiscent of the Japan national team that left such a great mark at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Indeed, a 17-all draw against Super Rugby finalists the Stormers last season proves that the Sunwolves possess the potential to trouble elite sides.
To fast track such development however, the Sunwolves have to take risks in opposition territory and incorporate an expansive game when given the opportunity to do so. If they play too conservatively, the Hurricanes’ roster will simply outmuscle and outthink them.
Of course, getting into position to challenge the Hurricanes is easier said than done. The New Zealand giants are led by All Black Dane Coles and can also count on the services of world-class talents Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea and older brother Julian Savea.
Prediction
The Hurricanes possess a menacing squad and deservedly start overwhelming favourites. In Tokyo though, the Sunwolves will be buoyed by a vocal home crowd and that should keep the contest competitive for 20 minutes or so.
Whether the Sunwolves are able to remain in the contest will depend on how well they maintain their discipline and composure under unrelenting Hurricanes pressure.
Hurricanes by 25
4:16pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:16pm | ! Report
Great angle as Laumape hits the gap and beats several defenders before offloading to Thompson who scores in the rigt corner!
CONVERSION MISSED
Sunwolves 5
Hurricanes 50
4:15pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:15pm | ! Report
42′ – Hurricanes line-speed pressure unrelenting and it forces the Sunwolves into error. Hurricanes with an attacking line-out. Brilliant try again!
TRY HURRICANES
Sunwolves 5
Hurricanes 50
4:13pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:13pm | ! Report
SECOND HALF KICKOFF
Sunwolves 5
Hurricanes 45
4:03pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:03pm | ! Report
Hurricanes as expected showing their strength and class as they piled on over 40 points against the Sunwolves. The home side though did score a try which got the crowd on its feet. They had also several opportunities to post further points. Still plenty of lessons to learn though for the Sunwolves..
Sunwolves 5
Hurricanes 45
4:01pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:01pm | ! Report
Obstruction called and the Hurricanes cannot add to their total. Great half though from the Kiwi side.
HALFTIME
Sunwolves 5
Hurricanes 45
4:00pm
Johnno said | 4:00pm | ! Report
Pathetic. Boot the sun wolves out of the comp. They have had a year now a whole off-season to recruit and prepare, and throw up this rubbish on there home turf.
4:11pm
Daveski said | 4:11pm | ! Report
That’s the problem Johnno their off season was about 3-4 weeks long.
4:00pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:00pm | ! Report
40′ – Hurricanes now spread possession down the right! Great long ball. They should score again. Sunwolves on the ropes. Savea knocks on. Hurricanes though get the penalty.
Sunwolves 5
Hurricanes 45