Sunwolves vs Hurricanes: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Reigning Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes begin their title defence against a Sunwolves team eager to improve on last season’s poor showing. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3:15pm (AEDT).

It is a clash of direct opposites as the newly established Sunwolves aim to upset a Hurricanes outfit that rightfully ranks as the best team in Super Rugby.

Despite beginning their campaign away from home, the Hurricanes are expected to secure a big win. The Sunwolves are still learning the ropes after a tough inauguration last year, but have nothing to lose.

If the Sunwolves hope to remain competitive, they need to play the percentages and avoid taking unnecessary risks with the football in their own half. With that said, once they find themselves in attacking position, they should chance their arm instead of going for the traditional three points.

At the end of the day, the Sunwolves are a vibrant unit eager to develop an attacking rugby style reminiscent of the Japan national team that left such a great mark at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Indeed, a 17-all draw against Super Rugby finalists the Stormers last season proves that the Sunwolves possess the potential to trouble elite sides.

To fast track such development however, the Sunwolves have to take risks in opposition territory and incorporate an expansive game when given the opportunity to do so. If they play too conservatively, the Hurricanes’ roster will simply outmuscle and outthink them.

Of course, getting into position to challenge the Hurricanes is easier said than done. The New Zealand giants are led by All Black Dane Coles and can also count on the services of world-class talents Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea and older brother Julian Savea.

Prediction

The Hurricanes possess a menacing squad and deservedly start overwhelming favourites. In Tokyo though, the Sunwolves will be buoyed by a vocal home crowd and that should keep the contest competitive for 20 minutes or so.

Whether the Sunwolves are able to remain in the contest will depend on how well they maintain their discipline and composure under unrelenting Hurricanes pressure.

Hurricanes by 25