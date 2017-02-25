 

Waratahs vs Force: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Diggercane Roar Guru
 

By , Diggercane is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

80 Have your say

    More Videos More Rugby Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Waratahs vs Force

    Super Rugby, 25 February, 2017
    Allianz Stadium
    44:00 - Waratahs 14, Force 13
    Waratahs   Force
    14 LIVE SCORE 13
    1 TRIES 1
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    3 PENALTY GOALS 2
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Ben O'keeffe
    Touch judges: Angus Gardner & Will Houston
    TMO: Ian Smith

    The Force are travelling to Sydney to play the Waratahs in the the first Australian Super Rugby derby match for 2017. Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEDT) for all the live action.

    With both sides failing to make the playoffs last season, a strong start to 2017 is high on the list of priorities.

    The Force will be extra motivated after a lot of talk and rumours swirling around the future make up of Super Rugby and their place within it.

    The Waratahs have suffered a minor setback to their starting side this week, with Bernard Foley pulling out due to injury, replaced by Bryce Hegarty.

    The Force have named a workman-like pack that looks set to struggle against a Waratah eight boasting six current Wallabies. A lot will rest on Adam Coleman, in the Force second row, to lead from the front, along with former Waratah Tatafu Polata-Nau from the bench.

    Assuming the Force pack can gain parity, the pressure will then flow to Jono Lance and Dane Haylett-Petty to create and nail any opportunities that come their way.

    For the Waratahs, most eyes will be on how Hegarty performs, but also the exciting, new midfield partnership between the up-and-coming Irae Simone and Israel Folau. Can they gel and spark the Waratahs attack?

    Prediction
    With too much strike power to ignore, the will Tahs pull away in the last 20.

    Waratahs by 15.

    Join us from 7:45pm (AEDT) as we cover all the action live on The Roar, and join in with your own observations in the comments below.

    A Rotundity and happy ex hooker who just loves Rugby really, oh and my kids and Kendra of course who lets me watch as much Rugby as I want, mostly. Follow Digby Ross on Twitter @Diggercane.

    Reckon you know your rugby pretty well? Prove it by joining The Roar's 2017 Super Rugby tipping comp and show everyone just how well you know your stuff. Best of all, it's free to join!