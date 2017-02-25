Waratahs vs Force: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Force are travelling to Sydney to play the Waratahs in the the first Australian Super Rugby derby match for 2017. Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEDT) for all the live action.
With both sides failing to make the playoffs last season, a strong start to 2017 is high on the list of priorities.
The Force will be extra motivated after a lot of talk and rumours swirling around the future make up of Super Rugby and their place within it.
The Waratahs have suffered a minor setback to their starting side this week, with Bernard Foley pulling out due to injury, replaced by Bryce Hegarty.
The Force have named a workman-like pack that looks set to struggle against a Waratah eight boasting six current Wallabies. A lot will rest on Adam Coleman, in the Force second row, to lead from the front, along with former Waratah Tatafu Polata-Nau from the bench.
Assuming the Force pack can gain parity, the pressure will then flow to Jono Lance and Dane Haylett-Petty to create and nail any opportunities that come their way.
For the Waratahs, most eyes will be on how Hegarty performs, but also the exciting, new midfield partnership between the up-and-coming Irae Simone and Israel Folau. Can they gel and spark the Waratahs attack?
Prediction
With too much strike power to ignore, the will Tahs pull away in the last 20.
Waratahs by 15.
Diggercane said | 8:47pm | ! Report
Converted
Diggercane said | 8:46pm | ! Report
43′ tah lineout from the penalty, 20 out, won, they maul, moving forward, breaks now, Skelton a run, Wells now, 5 out, Simone has a crack, Folau now, a couple short, Robertson a charge, Simone to Kellaway, breaks a few, penalty tahs!! Earlier advantage for offside, they take it quickly, TO SKELTON, HE CARRIES THE STATE OF WA WITH HIM AS HE CRASHES OVER TO SCORE FOR THE TAHS! TRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRYYYYYY TO THE BIG MAN!! REACHES OUT A BIG PAW AND HE HAS IT!! TAHS BACK IN FRONT!!
AndyS said | 8:46pm | ! Report
Rona finding out the tackling is a bit different…
Diggercane said | 8:43pm | ! Report
No Thug, did that on New Years, not to be repeated.
43′ Penalty to the Tahs from the lineout, playing the man in the air.
Diggercane said | 8:43pm | ! Report
40′ Lance, deep, Tahs take on the 22, slow ball, Hegarty kicks, not out, DHP takes and kicks it back, Hegarty marks in the 22, kicks into touch.
Force go quickly, high ball, Hegarty takes, good chase, Tahs under pressure, Hooper a good effort, Penalty Tahs! Tackler not releasing
ThugbyFan said | 8:41pm | ! Report
Not sure which is better to watch, The Force spoiling tactics upsetting the Tahs or I see the ‘Canes scored 13 tries against the Sunny Wolves. Sounds like a nice trial match for the Tokyo Boyz.
I imagine Digger will be gulping the sake tonight to honour his Champions.
Diggercane said | 8:41pm | ! Report
Teams back out now….
Die hard said | 8:38pm | ! Report
The Force are doing well for what they do. They usually spoil the opposition out of the game and occasionally snag a close win. Maybe a bit disappointing that there is no width so far but maybe they are too nervous to lose what they win with hard toil. But none the less a disappointing game so far.
We haven’t seen anything of Folau yet from 13. He just can’t get into the game. Either the Force fall over twenty into the second half or they hang on for dear life. Either way I can’t see the game breaking open