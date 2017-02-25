Waratahs vs Force: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Force are travelling to Sydney to play the Waratahs in the the first Australian Super Rugby derby match for 2017. Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEDT) for all the live action.

With both sides failing to make the playoffs last season, a strong start to 2017 is high on the list of priorities.

The Force will be extra motivated after a lot of talk and rumours swirling around the future make up of Super Rugby and their place within it.

The Waratahs have suffered a minor setback to their starting side this week, with Bernard Foley pulling out due to injury, replaced by Bryce Hegarty.

The Force have named a workman-like pack that looks set to struggle against a Waratah eight boasting six current Wallabies. A lot will rest on Adam Coleman, in the Force second row, to lead from the front, along with former Waratah Tatafu Polata-Nau from the bench.

Assuming the Force pack can gain parity, the pressure will then flow to Jono Lance and Dane Haylett-Petty to create and nail any opportunities that come their way.

For the Waratahs, most eyes will be on how Hegarty performs, but also the exciting, new midfield partnership between the up-and-coming Irae Simone and Israel Folau. Can they gel and spark the Waratahs attack?

Prediction

With too much strike power to ignore, the will Tahs pull away in the last 20.

Waratahs by 15.

Join us from 7:45pm (AEDT) as we cover all the action live on The Roar, and join in with your own observations in the comments below.