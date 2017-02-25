West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle Dockers: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The JLT Community Series begins for the two West Australian teams, as the West Coast Eagles host the Fremantle Dockers. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 6:40pm (AEDT).
The Western Derby is on again, although neither team is playing for points, with Wonthella Oval in Geraldton the venue.
Both teams did well in the preseason, picking up a few prized recruits from rival clubs.
For the Eagles, Sam Mitchell may get his first game in the Eagles colours after being controversially sent West from the Hawks.
As for Fremantle, Cam McCarthy, who missed last year due to a contract dispute with the Greater Western Sydney Giants, may finally debut in purple.
Both teams are out to bounce back from disappointing 2016 seasons, although West Coast may struggle a bit more due to the loss of their key ruckman, Nic Naitanui, however Matthew Priddis and Mitchell are both talented enough to make any ruckman look good.
Liam Duggan, Will Schofield and Scott Lycett will be some other notable absentees for the Eagles.
Nat Fyfe will hope to get his Brownlow Medal form back this year, after an injury-plagued 2016. However the Dockers will be missing the likes of Lachie Neale, Harley Bennell, and ruckmen Aaron Sandilands and Zac Clarke.
The forecast is for a sweltering 37-degrees, and the country town oval will be novel for recruits who are used to playing at much bigger grounds.
The preseason competition never really shows how things will pan out in the regular season, however considering both of these teams will want to take the early bragging rights, it should be a hard-fought contest.
Prediction
Fremantle to get the win by seven points.
7:14pm
7:14pm
Walters with a nice grab and he will line up for a shot at goal.
Poor kick from Walters and it goes through for a minor score.
West Coast Eagles 0.6.4.40 Fremantle Dockers 1.1.7
18:00 left in the 2nd quarter.
7:13pm
7:13pm
Eagles make an easy goal look harder than it should have been and they get the first score of the 2nd quarter.
West Coast Eagles 0.6.4.40 Fremantle Dockers 1.0.6
19:52 left in the 2nd quarter.
7:11pm
7:11pm
2nd quarter is underway.
7:09pm
7:09pm
Will Fremantle bounce back in the 2nd quarter or will the Eagles keep up the pressure on the ball and the score board.
The big names from the Dockers have really struggled while the best of the Eagles have just been outstanding.
7:06pm
7:06pm
Quarter time.
Extended break now due to the heat policy.
West Coast in front by 28 points. It has been all one way in this game so far. Fremantle have struggled to get any proper usage on the ball while the Eagles are looking like a well oiled machine.
West Coast 5.4.34 Fremantle 1.0.6
Sam Mitchell is leading the way with 10 disposals for West Coast.
Nat Fyfe leads the Dockers with 6.
Josh Kennedy has 2 goals for the Eagles while Michael Apeness is the lone scorer for the Dockers.
7:01pm
7:01pm
Kennedy is lining up for another shot and doesn’t miss it.
West Coast 5.4.34 Fremantle 1.0.6
1:00 left in the first.
7:00pm
7:00pm
Eagles work it beautifully from the back line and LeCras gets it to Darling for his first shot at Goal.
Great kick from Darling and it goes through for a goal.
West Coast 4.4.28 Fremantle 1.0.6
2:22 left in the first.