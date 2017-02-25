Western Bulldogs vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

When the Western Bulldogs take to Whitten Oval tonight for their Round 4 AFL Women’s clash against the Collingwood Magpies, they’ll be facing more than just 22 opponents in the Magpies famous black and white stripes. They’ll also be facing a team whose fate they’ll be desperate to avoid.

Join The Roar for a live blog of the match, starting from 7:10pm AEDT.

Collingwood have been the unrivalled disappointment of the inaugural AFL Women’s season, losing each of their opening three matches, to be out of contention for the grand final before the season’s halfway mark.

After two straight losses to Adelaide and Melbourne, the Bulldogs know a similar status awaits them if they drop a third consecutive game to the eighth-placed Magpies.

The Bulldogs hopes of keeping their season alive have been boosted by the return of captain and star player, Katie Brennan, who missed the loss to the Demons with injury.

Megan McDonald and Lauren Morecroft have also been added to the side, while Rebecca Neaves, Jess Gardiner and Courtney Clarkson have been omitted.

The Magpies have lost to Carlton in Round 1 and Melbourne in Round 2, before travelling to Queensland last week to face the competition’s top side, Brisbane.

Collingwood produced a season-best performance in losing narrowly to Brisbane last week and the fact they’ve named an unchanged side from the one which lost by four points to the league leaders suggests they think a breakthrough win is within reach.

To achieve that, the Magpies will need to overturn the result of the sides only previous clash, a 10-point win for the Bulldogs in a practice match on Australia Day.

The lure of staying in touch for a grand final spot should be enough of an incentive for the Bulldogs to prevent this happening.

Tip: Bulldogs by 12 points.

