Western Bulldogs vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

When the Western Bulldogs take to Whitten Oval tonight for their Round 4 AFL Women’s clash against the Collingwood Magpies, they’ll be facing more than just 22 opponents in the Magpies famous black and white stripes. They’ll also be facing a team whose fate they’ll be desperate to avoid.
Join The Roar for a live blog of the match, starting from 7:10pm AEDT.
Collingwood have been the unrivalled disappointment of the inaugural AFL Women’s season, losing each of their opening three matches, to be out of contention for the grand final before the season’s halfway mark.
After two straight losses to Adelaide and Melbourne, the Bulldogs know a similar status awaits them if they drop a third consecutive game to the eighth-placed Magpies.
The Bulldogs hopes of keeping their season alive have been boosted by the return of captain and star player, Katie Brennan, who missed the loss to the Demons with injury.
Megan McDonald and Lauren Morecroft have also been added to the side, while Rebecca Neaves, Jess Gardiner and Courtney Clarkson have been omitted.
The Magpies have lost to Carlton in Round 1 and Melbourne in Round 2, before travelling to Queensland last week to face the competition’s top side, Brisbane.
Collingwood produced a season-best performance in losing narrowly to Brisbane last week and the fact they’ve named an unchanged side from the one which lost by four points to the league leaders suggests they think a breakthrough win is within reach.
To achieve that, the Magpies will need to overturn the result of the sides only previous clash, a 10-point win for the Bulldogs in a practice match on Australia Day.
The lure of staying in touch for a grand final spot should be enough of an incentive for the Bulldogs to prevent this happening.
Tip: Bulldogs by 12 points.
7:17pm
Cade Lucas said | 7:17pm | ! Report
Coll 1.0.6 WB 0.0.0
And there she is!
Moana Hope kicks just her second goal of the season from a set shot.
After a week of scrutiny, that’s the perfect start for the Pies spearhead.
7:11pm
Cade Lucas said | 7:11pm | ! Report
Evening folks.
AFLW heads out west for the third week in a row as the Bulldogs take on Collingwood at VU Whitten Oval. The Bulldogs will be hoping it’s third time lucky as they’ve lost their previous two homes games to Adelaide and Melbourne. They need to win to keep their season alive.
Collingwood are still winless and have only pride to motivate them, but came within four points of knocking off Brisbane last week and will be primed to a breakthrough win tonight.
The Bulldogs get a massive boost with Captain Katie Brennan returning after 2 games out with injury, while Collingwood have made a late change, with Kate Sheahan (yes Mike’s daughter) coming in for her debut.
And will we finally see the real Mo Hope?
Bounce down seconds away.