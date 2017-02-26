Fremantle Dockers vs Adelaide Crows: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

Eddie Betts pulls off banana bender from the boundary, because of course he did

Round 4 of the AFLW season comes to a close as the Adelaide Crows travel west to take on the Fremantle Dockers at Fremantle Oval. Join us here on The Roar on Sunday evening from 7:05pm AEDT to see if the home side can notch their first win of the season.

The Dockers were well fancied before the season got underway as experts thought their playing list – made up entirely of locals – would be a massive asset for the short season. Unfortunately for Fremantle, the familiarity hasn’t resulted in wins.

The Purple Haze travelled to Whitten Oval in Round 1 and were outclassed by the Bulldogs. Round 2 saw the Dockers return home, but they couldn’t get the job done over the underrated Brisbane Lions.

Last week, it looked like Fremantle were going to pick up the win before the Giant’s Aimee Schmidt slotted a clutch goal to steal two points for her side.

For Adelaide, fast ball movement and plenty of goals have seen them to an undefeated 3-0 so far. The Crows kicked 7.6.48 in Rounds 1 and 2 – the highest score kicked by any team in the AFLW season – largely thanks to twin spearheads Erin Phillips and Sarah ‘Tex’ Perkins.

Phillips has used all of her WNBA championship basketball experience to help her side with her leadership on and off the field.

Fremantle will need to be at their best defensively to stop the Crows’ run and carry through the middle of the ground.

The Dockers will be keen to get the ball forward from stoppages and lock it in their forward line for long periods of time to slow Adelaide’s lightning ball movement.

Prediction

If the home side can slow the game down and turn it into a slog, they’ll be in with a chance. However, Adelaide’s skill and multiple avenues to goal will see them win this game pretty comfortably.

Adelaide to win by 20 points.

Join us here on The Roar on Sunday evening from 7:05pm AEDT to see if the home side can notch their first win of the season.