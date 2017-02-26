Fremantle Dockers vs Adelaide Crows: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

Round 4 of the AFLW season comes to a close as the Adelaide Crows travel west to take on the Fremantle Dockers at Fremantle Oval. Join us here on The Roar on Sunday evening from 7:05pm AEDT to see if the home side can notch their first win of the season.
The Dockers were well fancied before the season got underway as experts thought their playing list – made up entirely of locals – would be a massive asset for the short season. Unfortunately for Fremantle, the familiarity hasn’t resulted in wins.
The Purple Haze travelled to Whitten Oval in Round 1 and were outclassed by the Bulldogs. Round 2 saw the Dockers return home, but they couldn’t get the job done over the underrated Brisbane Lions.
Last week, it looked like Fremantle were going to pick up the win before the Giant’s Aimee Schmidt slotted a clutch goal to steal two points for her side.
For Adelaide, fast ball movement and plenty of goals have seen them to an undefeated 3-0 so far. The Crows kicked 7.6.48 in Rounds 1 and 2 – the highest score kicked by any team in the AFLW season – largely thanks to twin spearheads Erin Phillips and Sarah ‘Tex’ Perkins.
Phillips has used all of her WNBA championship basketball experience to help her side with her leadership on and off the field.
Fremantle will need to be at their best defensively to stop the Crows’ run and carry through the middle of the ground.
The Dockers will be keen to get the ball forward from stoppages and lock it in their forward line for long periods of time to slow Adelaide’s lightning ball movement.
Prediction
If the home side can slow the game down and turn it into a slog, they’ll be in with a chance. However, Adelaide’s skill and multiple avenues to goal will see them win this game pretty comfortably.
Adelaide to win by 20 points.
7:33pm
Phil Raymond said | 7:33pm | ! Report
The 2nd quarter is underway and immediately Erin Phillips gets the clearance. A scramble inside 50 comes back to Phillips and her quick kick bounces through for the Crows’ first.
Dockers 2.1.13
Crows 1.0.6
7:30pm
Phil Raymond said | 7:30pm | ! Report
A highlights package of the AFLW season so far is playing on TV. This first season really has had some great plays. If the rest of the season goes the same way, we’re in for some entertaining footy!
7:26pm
Phil Raymond said | 7:26pm | ! Report
QUARTER TIME
Fremantle coach Michelle Cowan will be really happy with her side’s effort in that first quarter.
The Dockers used the wind to their advantage, moving the ball forward quickly.
They also pushed back and defended really well as a team.
7:24pm
Phil Raymond said | 7:24pm | ! Report
Great high flying mark by Cassie Davidson in defense, but her kick goes straight to Jess Sedunary who kicks for goal after siren. It falls short for no score.
QUARTER TIME
Dockers 2.1.13
Crows 0.0.0
7:22pm
Phil Raymond said | 7:22pm | ! Report
A quick kick finds some space in the Fremantle forward line and Amy Lavell gets on the end of a handball and finishes the easy goal.
Early signs of an upset here.
Dockers 2.1.13
Crows 0.0.0
7:20pm
Phil Raymond said | 7:20pm | ! Report
The Dockers are doing really well to control the ball and restricting the Crows ball movement.
Chelsea Randall looks to break the game open with her run and carry, but yet again, the Dockers defense clears.
7:17pm
Phil Raymond said | 7:17pm | ! Report
Dockers defense standing up tall under some solid Crows pressure. They work the ball inside 50 and force a ball up.
5 minutes to go Q1