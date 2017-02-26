Kumble’s comments reflect India’s hubris

On day two of the first Test in Pune, Australia’s Steve O’Keefe ripped through the Indian batting line-up to roll them for 105 runs and collect himself figures of 6/35.

It was an embarrassing collapse for an Indian side who haven’t lost a Test match at home since 2012 and are known for their ability to play spin.

Indian coach Anil Kumble though virtually dismissed O’Keefe’s impact, saying the collapse was down to poor batting rather than good bowling.

Herein lies the problem India will have to overcome if they wish to win this Test and the series.

As known players of spin they were clearly embarrassed in the way they fell to O’Keefe. The New South Welshman has only just returned to the Australian set up and is not a great turner of the ball. He possesses good control and a good temperament when at his best.

The Indian batsmen set out with a plan to attack O’Keefe. The thinking here being that by going after at least one of Australia’s spinners they’d force Steve Smith to turn to Mitch Marsh to hold up an end.

On a slow and low pitch, although with considerable cracks, Marsh would be easier to deal with than a spinner.

It seems though the Indian batsmen didn’t take the pitch nor the state of the game into account. Some were out to outrageous shots, others caught in between coming forward and playing back.

It was almost as if they decided to bully O’Keefe out of the attack without recognising they were playing on a minefield.

Further to this is the point Shane Warne has continuously made – the most frustrating thing to do to a spinner is to milk him for runs. It forces him to keep changing his line and length and doesn’t let him build pressure.

As Warne said throughout his career, the moment a batsman began attacking him, he was always a chance of taking a wicket.

By dismissing Steve O’Keefe, Kumble is feeding into the ego of his batsmen. The last thing a batsman wants to hear is that the bowler got him out. If he can put it down to poor shot selection he feels he retains control over his mode of dismissal.

O’Keefe fed into the ego of the Indian batsmen. He bowled a line length that, on perhaps a less treacherous pitch, would’ve been easy to dispatch. The Indians fell for the trap.

O’Keefe’s wickets also displayed that he’d learnt from his trip to the UAE. He used the cracks on the pitch to play in the batsmen’s minds and he was persistent with his line and length.

He was more patient than the batsmen.

Kumble likely knows this. He’s one of the greatest spinners of all time. His comments in the media could simply be some PR fluff.

One thing is for sure. If the Indians try the same thing in the second innings then expect a similar outcome.