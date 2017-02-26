Lessons for Australian teams in Super Rugby

Hurricanes put in early entry for team try of the year

Australia’s teams showed promising glimpses but plenty of room for improvement while providing revealing insights into the form of some key players in the opening round of Super Rugby.

After a pre-season dominated by speculation that an Australian team may be cut from the unwieldy competition next year, the five local franchises all produced decent patches but none excelled.

Continuing on last year’s miserable record in trans-Tasman clashes, Australian sides lost the first two matches played against New Zealand opposition.

The good news stories included Queensland’s come-from-behind 28-26 home win over the Sharks, highlighted by two tries to impressive Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi and a late, match-clinching five-pointer to backup halfback James Tuttle.

But the fancied NSW Waratahs only scraped past the Western Force 19-13 in wet conditions in Sydney on Saturday night in the only Australian derby.

The revamped Force side – minus injured Wallabies forwards Ben McCalman and Matt Hodgson – proved highly competitive as former Waratah Jono Lance scored all of their points, as did a similarly new-look Brumbies outfit in their 17-13 loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Despite the off-season exit of key senior players, the Brumbies had the seven-time champions hanging on desperately at times in the closing minutes before suffering a seventh straight loss to the Crusaders.

Highly-rated young halfback Joe Powell showed plenty of potential for the Brumbies and his Force counterpart Ryam Louwrens was one of his team’s best in Sydney.

The worst effort came in Melbourne, where wayward goakicking from new playmaker Jackson Garden-Bachop meant the Rebels failed to capitalise on a couple of early leads and they subsequently crashed, conceding the last 31 points to lose 56-18 to the Auckland-based Blues.

There were mixed fortunes for some of the high profile players returning to the Reds.

No.8 Scott Higginbotham added to his impressive tally of Super Rugby tries in a strong display and five-eighth Quade Cooper set up the winning try.

However, Cooper will have to sharpen significantly to challenge Bernard Foley for the Wallabies role. He missed three out of six kicks at goal and made mistakes, including knocking a ball on which led to the Sharks’ first try.

The Force’s high profile NRL convert Curtis Rona learned the hard way that some of the bodies are much bigger rugby union.

Going in high, he was embarrassingly bumped off on the goal line as 130 kilo-plus 203 cm Waratahs behemoth Will Skelton crashed over for a try that proved the difference between winning and losing.

While he had few attacking opportunities, Rona pleased coach David Wessels by not allowing Wallabies opposite number Israel Folau any room.

The Force have to back up quickly at home to the Reds next Thursday.

The Rebels have a tough assignment against the defending champion Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday, the Brumbies host the Sharks in Canberra the same day before the Waratahs meet the Lions in Johannesburg just after midnight (AEDT).

The Hurricanes piled up 13 ties in a 83-17 pummelling of Japan’s Sunwolves in Tokyo.

In the first New Zealand derby of the year, the Chiefs ended a six-match losing run against the Highlanders, with a 24-15 victory in Dunedin.

Last year’s runners-up the Lions scored a 29-25 away win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Also in South Africa, the Stormers beat the Bulls 37-24 in a nine-try extravaganza in Cape Town and Argentina’s Jaguares defeated the Kings 39-26 in Port Elizabeth.