Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League live scores, blog

Both the Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners will look to bounce back from defeats last week, as they face each other in the F3 Derby in Newcastle. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 5pm AEDT.
These sides suffered defeats last week, but both remain in the race for a final spot in the A-League finals. With Perth Glory defeating the Western Sydney Wanderers last night, the race for a spot in the finals has been blown wide open.
Newcastle will feel deflated from their 1-0 defeat to Adelaide last week, they didn’t get into a groove against the Reds and it hurt them. You can perhaps blame their short turnaround, and if that is the case you would expect they bounce back in this one after a nine-day break.
After three wins in a row the Mariners were given a reality check by the Melbourne Victory in a 3-0 loss. They will get skipper Nick Montgomery back from suspension to boost the side, they face a difficult fortnight after this game so a win is necessary.
Paul Okon’s side will more than likely need five wins to take their place in the finals, with seven games to go it looks a tough ask. While these derbies have lost their hype in the last few seasons you can guarantee the players know the high stakes going into this game.
The interesting stat heading into this game is that the Jets are undefeated in their last six A-League games against the Mariners, with two wins and four draws.
The last five matches between the Jets and Mariners at McDonald Jones Stadium have ended in a draw -with that in mind, I am predicting a 1-1 draw this afternoon.
Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 5pm AEDT.
5:53pm
Brent Ford said | 5:53pm | ! Report
Half Time – Jets 1 vs Mariners 0
That will do us for the first half, Kokko’s header the difference between the two sides in what has been an entertaining affair.
5:55pm
Swanny said | 5:55pm | ! Report
Very entertaining game. Possession dominated by the mariners but the jets look dangerous on the break. More goals in this I think
5:55pm
Phil Wishart said | 5:55pm | ! Report
The Mariners have had plenty of chances but can’t convert in the attacking third. Nice to see the continual build up from the back but there are still a few poor turnovers putting them in a tough position.
5:51pm
Brent Ford said | 5:51pm | ! Report
’45 – Jets 1 vs Mariners 0
Now Montgomery forces a save out of Arcaba! That was heading for the bottom corner, now a poor corner from Montgomery and the Jets again survive a scare.
It has been a relatively even first half, with Kokko finding space to score, Nabbout is down and he clutched his knee following a heavy tackle, he is up but limping, it looked like he and Rose both collided with the ball at the same time, Arcaba again getting the Jets into a poor position! Something fishy there.
5:48pm
Swanny said | 5:48pm | ! Report
Great cross from nordstrand for that goal . About time that the jets coach used kokko up front
5:46pm
Brent Ford said | 5:46pm | ! Report
’40 – Jets 1 vs Mariners 0
Now a Ferreira pass is picked off and the Jets take off, Urgakovic controlling possession and another peach of a ball, Kokko has a shot but it is deflected, now Pain takes off but he is fouled, now Roux looking into the box but no one was home and it goes out for a goal kick.
5:44pm
Brent Ford said | 5:44pm | ! Report
’38 – Jets 1 vs Mariners 0
Now Pain tries to curl it and his effort isn’t all that far away.
5:43pm
Brent Ford said | 5:43pm | ! Report
’38 – Jets 1 vs Mariners 0
Ferreira now gifted space on the edge of the box but he sends it to the left.
5:41pm
Brent Ford said | 5:41pm | ! Report
’36 – Jets 1 vs Mariners 0
Kokko now with a chance but his shot is wide.
5:40pm
Brent Ford said | 5:40pm | ! Report
’34 – Jets 1 vs Mariners 0
Mariners continue to build, but the Jets are looking comfortable in defence. Now Arcaba charges down an Arcaba clearance and he nearly scores! The ball just sails over the net.
5:36pm
Brent Ford said | 5:36pm | ! Report
’30 – Jets 1 vs Mariners 0
Some heat here with Hoffman smashing Appiah and then a stray boot to the face, some feeling now and the Mariners get a free kick, but again it is too close to Arcaba.
Now the Jets on the counter through Ugarkovic who sends a peach of a ball into midfield, the Jets have numbers and should score, but Nabbout sends it straight at Izzo.
5:33pm
Brent Ford said | 5:33pm | ! Report
’27 – Jets 1 vs Mariners 0
Mariners continue to press, Appiah and now McGing, but they go back as the Jets get numbers back, not much movement up front either.
5:31pm
Brent Ford said | 5:31pm | ! Report
’25 – Jets 1 vs Mariners 0
Mariners now starting to build some pressure and they will get a corner through Montgomery. Good punch by Arcaba, and there will be another corner coming.
5:28pm
Brent Ford said | 5:28pm | ! Report
’22 – Jets 1 vs Mariners 0
Now a corner for the Jets, it is defended by Rose but it will be another corner. This one is again cleared by the Mariners and now Ferreira has space, he must shoot! No he holds it too long and Arcaba saves it.