Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League live scores, blog

Both the Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners will look to bounce back from defeats last week, as they face each other in the F3 Derby in Newcastle. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 5pm AEDT.

These sides suffered defeats last week, but both remain in the race for a final spot in the A-League finals. With Perth Glory defeating the Western Sydney Wanderers last night, the race for a spot in the finals has been blown wide open.

Newcastle will feel deflated from their 1-0 defeat to Adelaide last week, they didn’t get into a groove against the Reds and it hurt them. You can perhaps blame their short turnaround, and if that is the case you would expect they bounce back in this one after a nine-day break.

After three wins in a row the Mariners were given a reality check by the Melbourne Victory in a 3-0 loss. They will get skipper Nick Montgomery back from suspension to boost the side, they face a difficult fortnight after this game so a win is necessary.

Paul Okon’s side will more than likely need five wins to take their place in the finals, with seven games to go it looks a tough ask. While these derbies have lost their hype in the last few seasons you can guarantee the players know the high stakes going into this game.

The interesting stat heading into this game is that the Jets are undefeated in their last six A-League games against the Mariners, with two wins and four draws.

The last five matches between the Jets and Mariners at McDonald Jones Stadium have ended in a draw -with that in mind, I am predicting a 1-1 draw this afternoon.

