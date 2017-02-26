North beat Hawks in AFL return to Arden St

Could Krakouer get suspended for this?

North Melbourne have celebrated the first AFL match at their Arden St home in more than three decades with a 21-point pre-season win over Hawthorn.

The Kangaroos led at every change and kicked clear in the last term to beat the Hawks 0.13.17 (95) to 0.11.8 (74) in Melbourne on Sunday.

Late in the final quarter, North midfielder Ben Cunnington used Hawthorn’s Jack Fitzpatrick as a stepladder to take a spectacular mark.

It was also a successful hitout for Hawthorn, who played their three high-profile recruits together for the first time.

Former Sydney midfielder Tom Mitchell had his first run for the Hawks, joining Jaeger O’Meara (Gold Coast) and Ty Vickery (Richmond) in the lineup.

All were prominent, with Mitchell and O’Meara prolific through the midfield and Vickery playing as a key forward.

It was the first match at Arden St since North beat Richmond in round 20, 1985.

A crowd of 3981 soaked up the suburban atmosphere on a perfect February afternoon.

While the Kangaroos have won their opening two pre-season games, their worrying run of injuries continues.

In a physical match, Ryan Clarke went off in the second term with a leg injury and did not return.

Two days ago, promising forward Mason Wood hurt his hamstring at training and he will miss the start of the season.

North midfielder Trent Dumont had 26 disposals and utility Shaun Higgins picked up 24, while Braydon Preuss kicked three goals.

Vickery had six marks, 17 possessions and kicked two goals.

Mitchell had 24 disposals and O’Meara racked up 23.