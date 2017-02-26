Past the post: Winx, Catchy and the Australia Cup

Mother Nature attempted to steal the show at Randwick yesterday, but the Queen of the Turf in Winx gave her and her Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m) rivals the cold shoulder.

At Caulfield it was all about Lindsay Park and the world’s best rider in Joao Moreira. All that, and much more to be discussed.

Winx furthers her greatness

Chris Waller and connections had every right to scratch the great mare given how ordinary the track was due to the wet weather. But he felt an obligation to those who braved the horror conditions at Randwick and to the general public to showcase her to the world.

She didn’t let anyone down with another dominant win, and given the conditions and circumstances, it would rank highly in her sequence of 15, which now sees her pass Pharlap (14).

She was in complete control under Bowman, sitting on the back of key rival Hartnell. He took the great mare far enough as Bowman eased her wider and she just glided over the heavy Randwick surface to dispose of her rivals in comfortable fashion, and really, all things being equal, it’s game over for the Queen Elizabeth.

Hartnell was the disappointing runner. He was well backed late given his apparent love for soft ground, but he struggled.

Lasqueti Spirit stamped herself as one of the hardest to beat in the ATC Oaks (2400m), while Who Shot Thebarman produced a ripping fresh run. The unlucky runner was Magic Hurricane. He clearly should have run second but got badly held up by the wayward Endless Drama. He is ticking over beautifully.

Bart digs deep

Death, taxes, Winx and Black Heart Bart being genuine are the four sure things in life at the moment. He is just an absolute beauty for Darren Weir, and registered another Group 1 win in the Futurity Stakes (1400m).

He had to fight really hard for this one though because stablemate Tosen Stardom got the gap and dashed, seemingly looking home, but Black Heart Bart really found plenty under Rawiller and lifted hard to win in the last stride.

Tosen Stardom is still an entire and his breeding career would have been sealed with a win here. Still, he might get his chance when he ventures to Sydney despite Weir and his horror Sydney record. Ecuador walked them in front and rightfully kicked on strongly, as did the three year old Attention, who was outside him in the run.

Australia Cup preview

The winner of the Australia Cup will come through the Peter Young (1800m). Just have to find the right one. Stratum Star won the race and really, all credit to him given the frequent flyer points he has accumulated.

Iron horse indeed. But the horse I only have eyes on is Humidor. I will be stunned if anything from the Peter Young will beat him home at Flemington. He did a mighty job in defeat, but again wanted to lay in very badly. Give him a set of blinkers and it’s game over.

The United States was first up and did get held up slightly, but did finish off strongly to run third, while Jameka should be excused given she did a stack of work up the hill and really did a good job to finish as close as she did. The other eye catcher was Exospheric, but I think he will want further than 2000m. Wait for him when he gets to 2400m for the BMW.

Catchy Me If You Can

Only once-in-a-generation two year olds can do the Blue Diamond/Golden Slipper double…is Catchy that? Time will tell, but gee you had to be impressed by her unbelievable finale to get the win in the Blue Diamond Stakes (1200m).

She looked in a hopeless spot at the top of the straight, but like she did in the Prelude, she really flattened out and wanted the victory, surging late to nab Pariah right on the peg. They put a gap on the rest, headed by Formality and Tulip.

It was a big moment for the stable as it provided young Ben Hayes with his first major as a co-trainer with father David and Tom Dabernig. It also provided Ben Hayes and Dabernig with their first Blue Diamond, while for David it was his fifth. But the question is, can she back up and peak again for the Slipper? My gut feeling is yes, but as I said, it’s very, very hard to do.

Is the Golden Slipper picture clearer?

The answer is yes. Catchy can definitely measure up, Pariah is a maybe…but in terms of Sydney and the Sweet Embrace/Skyline, we didn’t see the Slipper winner there. Perhaps Sires Produce/Champagne horses, but nothing brilliant enough to win the Golden Slipper. Menari is the unknown. Would he have beaten them up in the Skyline? Perhaps, but we will never know.

The two year old that I had my eyes on was Single Bullet. He was the horse I thought could take the step up and be counted as a Slipper contender but even though he isn’t entirely happy on the heavy going, I didn’t see enough from him to fill me with confidence heading forward.

Horses to follow

Omei Sword: Serious, serious Doncaster hope if they head that way. That was a huge return.

Magic Hurricane: if we continue to have a wet Autumn, he’ll go close in whatever he contests.

Danish Twist: Pretty poor ride, trying to restrain while the horse is pulling her head off. Give her another chance.

Goldstream: Mornington Cup is at his mercy

Smart As You Think: SA Oaks is hers for the taking. That was a brilliant return for a staying filly.

Palentino: Blamey Stakes? If so, take any price.

Humidor: Australia Cup winner if the blinkers go on.

Written Era: She’s low flying this prep. Just having no luck.

Horses to forget

Most Exalted/Kings Officer: Struggling on heavy tracks and not racing well enough.

Chetwood: Two costly defeats now this prep, and it will only get harder now. That, and he is overdoing it badly.

Hartnell: Given he is a wet tracker, no excuses for mine. That was poor.

Peacock: Just can’t fire at the moment. Disappointing.

Jennifer Lynn: No excuses after a sweet trip with cover. Just didn’t ping like she normally does.

Tom Melbourne: Why do people keep backing this horse?