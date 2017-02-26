Perth Wildcats vs Illawarra Hawks: NBL Grand Final Game 1 live scores, blog

In what has been one of the best NBL seasons in recent memory just two teams remain. The Perth Wildcats and Illawarra Hawks will battle it out to be crowned the 2016-2017 NBL champions. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of Game 1, starting from 7pm AEDT.
Perth are looking to go back to back as champs after beating the New Zealand Breakers last year. Illawarra are in their first championship series in seven years, where they again faced the Perth Wildcats.
Perth steamrolled the Cairns Taipans in their semi-final series, sweeping the three-game series 2-0. Illawarra needed all three games to overcome the minor premiers Adelaide 2-1.
Damien Martyn will be the Perth player to watch with his elite defensive skills he will look to lock down Rotnei Clarke as best he can.
Illawarra will be hoping that AJ Ogilvy is healthy after he left the Hawks previous match early in the first quarter, Perth has a couple of talented big men and without Ogilvy it will make it very difficult for the Hawks to get the win.
Illawarra will have just a three-day break while the Wildcats are well rested after a six-day break.
Amazingly after being in the position of almost missing finals and ultimately finishing third, the dominos have quickly fallen in Perth’s favour to give them a home advantage in this series.
While the Wildcats are well-rested, the Hawks have had a chance to keep playing games and this can often be a blessing in disguise.
However, the quick turnaround and the trip across Australia may prove too much for the Hawks in the opening game.
Prediction
Wildcats 9 points.
Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of Game 1, starting from 7pm AEDT.
7:30pm
Sam Walker said | 7:30pm | ! Report
Poor pass from Martyn results in a turnover and the Hawks make them pay with a fast break layup.
Perth Wildcats 27
Illawarra Hawks 33
6:30 left in the 2nd.
Timeout called by Perth,
7:29pm
Sam Walker said | 7:29pm | ! Report
Holyfield breaks the scoring drought with a put back dunk.
Brand answers back with a Dunk of his own for Perth and is fouled, he made the ft.
Perth Wildcats 27
Illawarra Hawks 31
7:17 left in the 2nd.
7:28pm
Sam Walker said | 7:28pm | ! Report
Scrappy little bit of basketball at the moment, both teams struggling to score.
Perth Wildcats 24
Illawarra Hawks 29
7:55 left in the 2nd quarter.
7:26pm
Sam Walker said | 7:26pm | ! Report
Damien Martin knocks down the long range 3 to get Perth’s scoring going.
Perth Wildcats 24
Illawarra Hawks 29
9:00 minutes remain in the 2nd.
7:24pm
Sam Walker said | 7:24pm | ! Report
Hawks start with the ball in the 2nd quarter.
Rotnei Clarke gets the scoring ticking in the 2nd.
Perth Wildcats 21
Illawarra Hawks 28
9:27 left in the 2nd.
7:24pm
Sam Walker said | 7:24pm | ! Report
High scoring first quarter from both teams.
Matt Knight is leading all scorers with 10.
Casey Prather has 8 for the Wildcats and Rhys Martin has 8 for the Hawks.
Perth Wildcats 21
Illawarra Hawks 26
7:22pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:22pm | ! Report
Great start for the Hawks!