Perth Wildcats vs Illawarra Hawks: NBL Grand Final Game 1 live scores, blog

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

In what has been one of the best NBL seasons in recent memory just two teams remain. The Perth Wildcats and Illawarra Hawks will battle it out to be crowned the 2016-2017 NBL champions. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of Game 1, starting from 7pm AEDT.

Perth are looking to go back to back as champs after beating the New Zealand Breakers last year. Illawarra are in their first championship series in seven years, where they again faced the Perth Wildcats.

Perth steamrolled the Cairns Taipans in their semi-final series, sweeping the three-game series 2-0. Illawarra needed all three games to overcome the minor premiers Adelaide 2-1.

Damien Martyn will be the Perth player to watch with his elite defensive skills he will look to lock down Rotnei Clarke as best he can.

Illawarra will be hoping that AJ Ogilvy is healthy after he left the Hawks previous match early in the first quarter, Perth has a couple of talented big men and without Ogilvy it will make it very difficult for the Hawks to get the win.

Illawarra will have just a three-day break while the Wildcats are well rested after a six-day break.

Amazingly after being in the position of almost missing finals and ultimately finishing third, the dominos have quickly fallen in Perth’s favour to give them a home advantage in this series.

While the Wildcats are well-rested, the Hawks have had a chance to keep playing games and this can often be a blessing in disguise.

However, the quick turnaround and the trip across Australia may prove too much for the Hawks in the opening game.

Prediction

Wildcats 9 points.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of Game 1, starting from 7pm AEDT.