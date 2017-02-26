Scots end Wales hoodoo to march on

Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell shone as Scotland staged a rousing comeback to beat Wales for the first time in 10 years in an absorbing 29-13 Six Nations victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.

After an early exchange of penalties Wales winger Liam Williams crossed in the corner for an eye-catching opening try as the visitors opened up a 13-9 halftime lead.

Scotland wingers Tommy Seymour and Tim Visser finished tries set up by sublime Hogg passes after the break while Russell kicked 19 points with a perfect seven-from-seven record with the boot.

Victory was Scotland’s first against Wales since 2007 – ending a run of nine successive defeats – as they scored 23 unanswered points to register their second victory in three matches in this year’s Championship.

“We knew how tough Wales were going to be,” man-of-the-match Russell told the BBC.

“We knew if we were in the game, we’re good enough to get a couple of tries. We dug deep. Credit to the boys. We kept the scoreboard ticking over and at this level that’s what you need to keep doing. I was happy with my kicking today.”

After an even opening, where both sides showed early attacking intent, Wales scored the first try with the in-form Williams finishing in the corner after a slick backline move sparked by Rhys Webb’s quick tap.

Webb caused Scotland a number of problems with a series of incisive breaks around the ruck — one of which nearly brought about a second try but the television officials spotted minor obstruction in the build-up.

Russell cut the gap to four with a penalty before the metronomic Leigh Halfpenny restored the visitors’ seven-point advantage in the 34th minute.

Scotland nearly restored parity with a superb try sparked by mesmerising fullback Hogg’s deft kick through, but centre Huw Jones was hauled down metres short before a third Russell penalty made it 13-9 to Wales at the break.

The hosts showed great impetus after the break with winger Seymour scoring a converted try in the corner following sublime link-up play between Hogg and Visser.

Webb might have scored a thoroughly deserved try midway through the half but his foot brushed the line just as he dived over in the corner, but the visitors were hindered by a series of handling errors in attacking positions.

Visser then strolled over in the opposite corner after he was put into space by Hogg’s brilliant quick pass, with two further Russell kicks sealing an emphatic victory.