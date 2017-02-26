Sterlo can’t see Dogs or Broncos in eight

12yo goes on a rampage in the mud

Roar LIVE with Jimmy Smith: Way too early AFL and NRL season 2017 predictions

Rugby league legend Peter Sterling believes NRL heavyweights Brisbane and Canterbury will miss the finals together for just the second time in 25 years.

Usually two of the most consistently performing teams, only the 1991 and 2010 playoffs have been devoid of both clubs since Brisbane’s introduction into the competition in 1988.

But Sterling hasn’t been won over by how either squad is shaping up heading into the 2017 season.

The Broncos have been dealt with one of the toughest starts to the season, facing each of last year’s top four in the opening month.

“I think they’ll be giving a head start,” Sterling told Triple M.

“I don’t think they’ll make the eight this year.”

With a number of departures over the off-season, Sterling believes the only way they will fire is if halves Anthony Milford and Ben Hunt are at their absolute best.

“I think that Corey Parker will be a big loss,” Sterling said.

“That will see them rely on a lot of young forwards coming through – Pangai Junior, Jai Arrow – these kinds of players like Herman Ese’ese.”

Conversely, the Bulldogs haven’t missed the finals since Des Hasler arrived at the club in 2012, but Sterling is becoming weary of a stale attack.

Canterbury were knocked out by Penrith in the opening week of last year’s finals series when they finished the season with four losses.

“I don’t think they’ll be playing finals football for the first time under Des Hasler,” Sterling said.

“I just think their style of play hasn’t improved in the last couple of years well enough to stay with some of the sides that have improved their style of play.

“I still think there’s a question mark in the combination between (Moses) Mbye and Josh Reynolds in the halves.”

Meanwhile, Sterling labelled Penrith as his favourites for the minor premiership while suggesting last year’s champions, Cronulla, could be left fighting for a spot at the bottom of the eight.