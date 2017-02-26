Stormers vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Round 1 of Super Rugby 2017 comes to a close with a traditional grudge match between two of South Africa’s biggest rivals, the Stormers and the Bulls. Join The Roar from 4:30am (AEDT) for live scores from the match, and a live blog of the game.

Fresh in the Stormers’ minds will be their last outing, an elimination playoff against the Chiefs, where they were thrashed on home soil.

They will be raring to get back out on Newlands and make a statement against the Bulls to kick off their campaign.

As for the Bulls, many are tipping the Pretorians as the dark horse for this year’s title, based primarily on the return of star first five Handre Pollard, missing for most of last season through injury.

Add the recruitment of Lood de Jager and Jacques Potgeiter into the forwards, and the Bulls look formidable.

We have come to expect physical and confrontational South African derbies and both sides have named quality packs with numerous Springbok representation. But there is plenty of speed to burn on the flanks as well so expect a fast pace.

The key to this match will be the halves, where Stormers pair Jano Vermaark and Jean-Luc du Plessis will have their work cut out for them lining up against Rudy Paige and Pollard.

Prediction

The Bulls look better on paper but I’ve a gut feeling an extremely motivated Stormers side will show up their traditional foes.

Stormers by 6.

