Suns outlast Bombers in AFL pre-season

Gold Coast have overcome a slow start against an undermanned Essendon to remain unbeaten in the AFL pre-season with a three-point win in hot conditions at Harrup Park.

The Bombers were without captain Dyson Heppell, vice-captain Zach Merrett, David Zaharakis, Mark Baguley, Orazio Fantasia, Patrick Ambrose, James Kelly, Matt Dea and David Myers but still managed to push the Suns all the way before going down 0.12.7 (79) to 0.12.4 (76).

Adding insult to injury for the Bombers was star defender Michael Hurley hurting his right foot late in the fourth quarter. He took no further part in the game.

Gold Coast themselves were missing Gary Ablett, Tom Lynch, Jarrod Harbrow, Jarrod Witts, Aaron Hall and Matt Rosa.

The inefficient Suns’ sheer dominance of disposals (407-350), clearances (36-26), inside 50s (59-40) and contested possessions (153-116) ultimately tipped the contest in their favour.

Alex Sexton was the standout for the victors with 25 touches and two goals, while Michael Barlow (31 possessions), Steven May, Will Brodie, Touk Miller and Pearce Hanley also shone.

Essendon youngster Josh Begley was a revelation in attack, booting four goals and setting up a few others in his senior debut while teammate Jayden Laverde (three goals) was also effective.

Brent Stanton (23 disposals) starred in defence in his official return from a 12-month doping ban, while Michael Hurley, Michael Hartley and Mitch Brown were also stoic in defence. Darcy Parish and Jobe Watson stood out in midfield for the Dons.

The Bombers got off to a flying start with the first four goals of the game, including a miracle left-foot snap from James Stewart next to the behind post while being tackled.

The Suns proceeded to kick seven of the next eight goals to grab a 14-point lead late in the second term in the see-saw clash.

The Bombers trailed by eight points at the major break and four at the final change.

Goals to Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Josh Green early in the final quarter gave the ascendancy back to the Bombers but the Suns kicked the next three goals to take a nine-point lead before Parish cut the margin to three points with 40 seconds left.