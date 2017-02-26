The weather was bleak yesterday, but Sydneysiders shone brightly

Yesterday was a great day for Sydney-based competitors. None more so than Steve O’Keefe, Steve Smith, and the mighty Winx.

The two Steves combined to set up an unforgettable 333-run win over India inside three days at Pune, in the first of four Tests.

Anyone suggesting such a thumping victory pre-game would have been immediately strapped in a straight jacket, the key thrown away.

O’Keefe was extraordinary in capturing a career-best 12-70.

In those two digs he bowled 126 dot balls, the equivalent of 21 of his 28.1 overs scoreless.

O’Keefe fell just short of offie Jason Krejza against India on debut with 13-358 off 74.5 at Nagpur in 2008.

But Krejza only played one more Test against South Africa at the WACA, where he claimed 1-204 before being dropped.

Steve O’Keefe will be around a lot longer than that. He dominated wit the ball at Pune, Steve Smith with the bat.

The second dig 109 was Smith’s 18th Test ton, his fifth against India, but the first on Indian soil.

Having conjured up a 155-run first innings lead, it was imperative the baggy greens shut India out of the Test with a solid second innings. Smith showed the way in what was arguably his greatest knock in 94 visits to the crease.

In an unusual blend of aggression and the patience of Job in his 202-ball stay, the skipper faced 135 dot balls, and 47 singles – there’s 182 of the 202 right there.

The other 20 were made up of nine twos and 11 fours.

So it will be a supremely confident, not cocky, Australia who will go into the second Test one-up, when most thought it would be one down.

Then there was Winx.

In a putrid afternoon, champion trainer Chris Waller gave serious consideration to scratch the champion mare, but thought better of it.

Fourth last nearing the turn, jockey Hugh Bowman went wide to circle the field, and despite the conditions, Winx took off.

Sheer poetry in motion.

Bowman didn’t move in the saddle, Winx knew what she was doing to cruise home by two lengths for her 15th successive win, and 10th Group 1 success. She has Black Caviar’s 25 straight wins, and 15 Group 1 wins as the career target.

It will be a brave punter to back against her.

Not to be outdone, the Waratahs, Sydney FC, and the NSW Swifts kept the Sydney-based weekend winning streak alive and well.

The Waratahs won ugly over the Western Force 19-13 in the opening round of the Super Rugby, despite trailing 9-13 at the break.

But nobody cares about the ugly, the only result that matters is the ‘W’.

The Waratahs were missing Wallaby pivot Bernard Foley, but league convert Reece Robinson took over the goal-kicking duties to land five from six. His only miss was a penalty from right in front near full-time.

The plus for the Waratahs was the return to form of behemoth lock Will Skelton. He showed everyone that he’s back in business – with a bang.

‘Arnie’s Army’ Sydney FC had no trouble disposing of Melbourne City 3-1 to become the fastest in A-League history to crack 50 competition points.

With 15 wins, five draws. and just one loss to the Western Sydney Wanderers a week ago, Sydney lead the Melbourne Victory by nine points.

Last, but by no means least, the NSW Swifts beat the Adelaide Thunderbirds 54-44 with Sam Wallace top scoring for the Swifts with 35 goals from 42 attempts in what was an historic game.

It was the first time two opposing netball teams were coached by men – Rob Knight for the Swifts, and Dan Ryan for the Thunderbirds.