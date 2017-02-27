The big difference between the Rebels and Brumbies’ losses

The Melbourne Rebels lost their first match of the year. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)

A stream of similarities between the Melbourne and Canberra-based sides were evident this weekend as both opened their Super Rugby campaigns with losses to (gulp) Kiwi teams.

Each were without Wallaby props, both were ripped apart by the opposition outside backs, a product of their aimless kicking games, and were equally crippled by a lack of direction provided by inexperienced fly-halves.

However the one big difference between the two Australian sides, surprisingly dependent upon which side of the ditch the players were on, was an apparent desire to be out on the pitch.

Keeping to the tradition of a tight affair, the visitors to Christchurch battled competitively throughout the night, a drive that was ultimately reflected on the scoreboard with the narrow four-point loss.

Led by a fierce backrow with a gaping Pocock-sized hole, the Brumbies wrestled tirelessly with quick line speed and brilliant support play, before defiantly taking away a bonus point loss.

While they still walked away with a loss to open the season, the vigor showed in the new look Brumbies side was enough to quell critics after losing the experience of senior players Stephen Moore (Reds), David Pocock (sabbatical), Christian Lealiifano (illness), Matt Toomua (Leicester Tigers) and Joe Tomane (Montpellier).

In comparison, as the match waned, the Rebels appeared tired and lacklustre, evidenced by a lack of accuracy at the breakdown and struggling to breach the line of defence.

Their campaign suffered a setback with the early loss of captain and halfback Nic Stirzaker, and while competitive with him on the field, the Rebels never recovered composure, nor the competitiveness and fire he brings to the side.

The Rebels were all but a pebble in a river of Blues tries as the visitors ran in six unanswered tries, finishing the night with seven.

It serves an unfriendly reminder for Australian rugby, as the wooden spooners of last year’s New Zealand conference, comprehensively trounced the Melbourne side that is hoping for a maiden finals berth.

A worrying sign consistent across all Australian Super Rugby sides that trickles to the Wallabies is a lack of more than one wrecking ball runner, seemingly able to break the line at will.

Contrastingly, the New Zealand sides are dotted with four or five spread through the forward packs and to the wings, allowing their playmakers the go forward required that the Rebels and Brumbies desperately were without on the opening weekend.

Jackson Garden-Bachop struggled to compose himself under pressure from a rushing Blues’ defence, with his side resorting to the under-10s style of play of “give it to Timani, give it to Timani.”

By the end of their 38-point smacking, the Rebels looked spent, with the final quarter of the match comprising missed tackles and slow ball play.

The side will look to be bolstered by the hopeful return of wingers Sefa Naivalu and Marika Koroibete who will give their flanks some much needed strike-power.

The Brumbies showed enough grit in their loss to the Crusaders to that show this year’s competition will not be a battle between the two traditional Aussie powerhouse states to top the conference.