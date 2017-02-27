Bombers defender Hurley hit with another pre-season injury

Carlton rookie's first touch is a goal of the year contender

Essendon’s Michael Hurley is nursing a leg injury for the second time this month after he was hurt in the AFL pre-season loss to Gold Coast.

Bombers coach John Worsfold was confident after Sunday’s match in Mackay that his stand-in captain’s foot injury was not serious.

Hurley suffered his injury late in the match, which the Suns won by three points.

“It didn’t look too bad, so I’m pretty confident he’ll be up and going soon,” Worsfold said.

Hurley also rolled an ankle at the start of the month during an intra-club hit-out, but played in last weekend’s opening pre-season match against Collingwood.

While the Bombers are upbeat about Hurley, there is more bad news for North Melbourne midfielder Ben Jacobs.

The Kangaroos confirmed on Sunday night that Jacobs re-fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot – the same foot he injured last season.

Jacobs suffered the injury at Friday training and will need surgery, with North saying it will put him out of action for six to eight weeks.

Last year’s foot fracture meant he only managed seven games for the season.

Also on Friday, teammate Mason Wood suffered a hamstring injury and is out for eight weeks, meaning he will also miss the start of the season.

While North’s Ryan Clarke suffered a corked thigh on Sunday in the win over Hawthorn, it had been a good day for injuries until the bad news about Jacobs.

Todd Goldstein, Majak Daw, Scott Thompson and Robbie Tarrant all made successful returns from injury.

Hawks pair James Frawley and Will Langford went off with head knocks, but assistant coach Cameron Bruce said that was precautionary.

Carlton ruckman Daniel Gorringe hurt his Achilles in Saturday’s loss to Melbourne and TV footage of his reaction in the changerooms afterwards suggests the prognosis is not good.

Gorringe punched a table in frustration and then slumped over with his head in his hands.

Adelaide ruckman Sam Jacobs (back) and Mitch McGovern (knee) were hurt in Friday night’s loss to Richmond.