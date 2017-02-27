Broncos set to name surprise starter at centre for season opener

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

Former North Queensland flyer Tautau Moga looks set to be a surprise starter in a new-look Brisbane backline in the NRL season opener against Cronulla on Thursday night.

Off-season recruit Moga trained strongly in the centres inside winger Corey Oates at Red Hill on Monday.

The unexpected move looks set to relegate Kiwi international Jordan Kahu to the other wing outside flying centre James Roberts for the Sharks clash.

Regular bench utility Kodi Nikorima is expected to miss out on the first round clash against the defending premiers after training in the reserve grade ranks.

Off contract Kiwi backrower Alex Glenn looks set to cover Nikorima’s bench role against the Sharks at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

“Having that utility role, I don’t mind it as long as I am in the team,” Glenn said.

“But this year I need to play my best football – I want to stay at this club.”

Ex-Gold Coast speedster David Mead may have missed out on nailing down a winger spot after failing to feature in the starting group at training.

Former New Zealand captain Benji Marshall did not feature in the main training group as he recovered from an Achilles complaint suffered at the Auckland Nines.

Brisbane will name a 21-man squad on Tuesday before the final 17 is confirmed on match day against the defending premiers.

“What better way to start the season and find out what we need to work on,” Glenn said of their first round blockbuster.