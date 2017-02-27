Five fearless predictions for the 2017 NRL season

The footy is back! After what felt like a longer than usual off-season, the NRL returns this Thursday night, with the defending premiers, the Cronulla Sharks, taking on the Brisbane Broncos.

As has become customary on the eve of the season, I’ll make five fearless predictions for what will happen in rugby league in 2017. Then, unlike some prognosticators, I’ll come back and face the music – and rabid Roarers – at the end of the season, to see how badly I fared.

Just a warning: I’ve gone wide this year. In fact, I’d be extremely happy if any one of these five predictions ended up happening.

1. The Sharks won’t make the eight

I hated on Cronulla all last season, and then finally jumped on the bandwagon about 30 seconds after the grand final siren sounded. I stuck to my guns, and then the egg stuck to my face.

You’d think one would learn, and I’d ease up on the Sharks and their fans this year. That’s not going to happen, because I’m predicting Cronulla won’t even make the top eight.

There is slight method to my madness, though.

Firstly, there have been no back-to-back premiers in the NRL’s history, so we can safely say the Sharks aren’t winning the comp. However, more pragmatically, they’ll miss Michael Ennis and Ben Barba tremendously.

Despite his hothead reputation, Ennis was a calming influence last season, leading the team expertly around the park, providing the direction only a veteran can.

The subtraction of Barba shouldn’t be sneezed at either. He was brilliant in both attack and defence last season, and while his impact can be minimalised by the likes of Jack Bird, his absence will still be felt.

The loss of their influential hooker and fullback, plus a couple of veterans being a year older, along with a premiership hangover, and also having every team gunning for them, will see Cronulla have a disappointing 2017.

2. Des Hasler will depart the Dogs before season’s end

With the Bulldogs’ disappointing end to 2016, there was talk their coach may not even return for the final year of his contract.

After the dust settled, many Hasler-hired officials were let go, and Bulldogs legend Steve Mortimer – who was critical of the coach – resigned as a director, yet it was confirmed that Des would, in fact, return for 2017.

However, it’s clear that not all is rosy at Belmore.

For all the talk of revamping the Dogs attack and shifting the focus away from their pack, one can’t help but feel Hasler’s is combating heavy momentum for a coaching change.

Which is absolutely crazy when you look at his record since joining the club.

Yet be that as it may, if the Dogs should start the season slowly, the pressure will mount, and I’m making the shocking prediction that Hasler and the Dogs will divorce before season’s end.

3. Souths will win the premiership

After ending their 43-year premiership drought in 2014, the Bunnies have been somewhat disappointing. Though they have endured a combination of injuries, player defections and bad luck, there has also been some uninspired play, and the last two seasons have added up to a couple of lacklustre years.

However, I see that ending in a big way in 2017 and think they might be on the winners’ podium come the end of the season.

The bookies have them at $17 to win the comp, so clearly they think they’re a roughie, but people might be sleeping on the Rabbitohs.

A spine of Greg Inglis, Adam Reynolds – who will miss a bit of time with an injury suffered last week – and Robbie Farah has the potential to be the best in the NRL, and if Sam Burgess, his brothers and the rest of the pack can provide a little more grunt and control of the middle of the park, the Bunnies can match it with anyone.

Just a word on Farah: with all the drama and controversy of his final years at the Tigers dominating the headlines, it overshadowed his talent as a player.

People have forgotten how good he is. At a new club, one would expect he’d have to check his ego a little bit – as this isn’t ‘his’ team – and that will be the best thing for both him and Souths.

4. Blake Austin will win the Dally M

After an injury-ravaged 2016, the Canberra five-eighth is looking to bounce back.

With the Raiders expected to challenge for the premiership, and Austin’s ball-running skills to be at the heart of their attack, Canberra’s number six may take home rugby league’s highest individual honour.

He’s a wonderful player when in full flight, and he won’t miss any games on Origin duty, because you can be sure the NSW selectors will continue to – stupidly – overlook him.

5. The Knights won’t win the wooden spoon

Easily my most fearless prediction. Or outright stupid.

I take zero notice of pre-season results, so I read nothing into the Knights’ 44-0 drubbing of the Raiders a couple of weekends ago.

Newcastle finished stone-cold, motherless last in 2016, winning just one measly game. They haven’t exactly had a brilliant off-season either, losing some talent and experience, while not exactly replacing it with household names.

Oh, and Jarrod Mullen is expected to miss the season after a positive drugs test.

So let’s face it, the Knights are almost a sure thing to finish last.

Yet, I’m going to play the odds and take the field when it comes to the wooden spoon in 2017. In other words, I’m hoping any of the other 15 teams may shock us all and finish on the bottom of the ladder.