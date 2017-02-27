Hayne backing himself to overcome a knee injury before Round 1

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

Gold Coast star Jarryd Hayne has backed himself to overcome a knee complaint ahead of Saturday night’s NRL season opener against Sydney Roosters.

Hayne has been nursing the injury since the Auckland Nines but on Monday seemed unconcerned by reports that William Zillman was on standby for the fullback.

“It feels good. If it keeps feeling good I am sure I will be out there,” Hayne said.

It is believed Hayne has to complete every session this week to be considered for the season opener at Cbus Super Stadium.

But Hayne sounded confident he would not be added to a Titans injury list that also features Nathan Peats (shoulder) and Agnatius Paasi (shoulder).

“I don’t think we have any more players – everyone is injured,” Hayne laughed when asked about being rested for round one.

“It has been a bit hectic this pre-season with a few guys going down.

“But if it (his knee) keeps going like this I will be fine.

“I pulled up well from the (Monday) session which I am pretty confident went well and I have a couple of sessions left.

“Last week, the first two days after I ran it was a bit sore but it feels great today.”

Hayne said he looked forward to running off the expected Titans halves pairing of Ash Taylor and Kane Elgey.

Young half Elgey missed 2016 NRL season with a knee injury.

“Both those young guys have plenty of talent so I am looking forward to getting out there with those guys and get a rhythm going,” Hayne said.

“I don’t think we have had any sessions together in the last three months.”