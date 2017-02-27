India will rebound ferociously on flat pitches

In trying to undo Australia by serving up a rank turning pitch, the Indians only made it easier for the tourists. It is on a fairer, flatter surface that Australia would be more vulnerable, as we saw in Sri Lanka last year.
Extreme pitches foster short, low-scoring matches and so have a tendency to bring the two sides closer together, increasing the chances of an upset. In that way, they are similar to T20 cricket, where the compressed game makes for unpredictable results.
In T20 it is common to see an elite team defeated by a much less talented and accomplished opponent. That is a major part of its appeal. Test cricket, by comparison, throws up far, far fewer shocks.
That is particularly the case when they’re played on sporting pitches designed to push the Test into the fifth day.
It’s also why I predicted the surfaces for this series would not be dustbowls and instead would be batsman-friendly tracks just like all five decks in England’s recent series in India.
I was quite spectacularly wrong, but I’m now willing to go double or nothing and declare we will not see another raging turner in this series.
The fairly placid pitches in India’s recent home series against England and New Zealand widened the gulf between the teams. England’s batsmen did quite well on those decks, but their Indian counterparts knew the conditions better and outscored them easily.
The truly gaping chasm between the sides created by the flat pitches was in the spin department. The top two ranked bowlers in Test cricket, Ravi Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja, are masters of wringing every ounce of life out of sleepy Indian decks.
England’s spinners couldn’t go close to matching them, and regardless of what happened at Pune, I’m not convinced Australia’s tweakers can either. Steve O’Keefe and Nathan Lyon comprehensively outbowled Jadeja and Ashwin at Pune.
A major factor in their success, however, was the woeful batting of the Indians, who at times looked lackadaisical and at others downright arrogant. The Indian batsmen have dominated at home to such an extent over the past six months that they clearly expected to do the same with ease against Australia.
With the ferociously competitive Virat Kohli at the helm it seems improbable we will see such an undisciplined and unfocused display from the Indians at Bangalore. This change in mentality, alone, will make life much harder for O’Keefe and Lyon.
Then there’s the fact the Bangalore pitch is very unlikely to offer them anywhere near the same assistance as the surface at Pune.
Lyon’s two most impressive performances in Asia both have come on dustbowls – at Pune, where he bowled beautifully, and at Delhi in 2013 when he snared nine wickets in a Test where spin accounted for 29 of the 34 wickets to fall.
Both of those pitches offered him huge assistance, with Lyon earning startling turn and bounce. It is when this help has been absent that Lyon has really struggled in Asia. Putting aside those two Tests on dustbowls, Lyon’s average in Asia is just a touch under 50.
O’Keefe, meanwhile, was rendered utterly toothless on a batting paradise at Dubai on his Test debut against Pakistan. The left-armer actually bowled nicely in that match, maintaining his trademark nagging line and length, but on a benign pitch against experts of playing spin in such conditions, he had zero impact.
Despite having produced one of the all-time great spin performances at Pune, O’Keefe is far from guaranteed of success if the remaining three pitches in this series are similar to that Dubai road. If the Bangalore deck is brimming with runs I would confidently back Ashwin and Jadeja to outperform the Aussie spin duo.
After having things their own way at Pune, the bowlers from both sides look set for tough labour over the next month. The remainder of the series shapes as a batting shootout between the sides.
In such a scenario the toss of the coin will be remarkably significant, particularly for Australia, who have not coped well with scoreboard pressure in recent years.
If India win the toss on a road and rack up a giant score (they averaged 550 in the first innings against England) the Australians will be under immense pressure. By comparison, India showed against England that they were not at all intimidated by the opposition batting first and churning out a good score.
England made 477 and 400 batting first in the last two Tests of that series, yet both times India incredibly charged to an innings victory. On those flat decks, India looked utterly unbeatable.
This is why it was such a shock they opened the door for Australia by offering up a rank turner at Pune.
Australia won’t be so lucky again in this series.
February 27th 2017 @ 6:26am
Baz said | February 27th 2017 @ 6:26am
i think its a bit different for someone in thier first test series in UAE to compare thier bowling. i would think he has been given the resources to learn and knowledge through this indian bowling coach and monty on how to better bowl on this pitches. If that were true of the UAE series then i would say your correct.
For me the reason it is different because for the first time publicly ive seen them talking about having to change the way they bowl to get results.
Sok did well in sri lankra as well before he got injuried a key turning point in series but batting let us down.
yes it is true it is easier for spinners to get more wickets on raging turners.
I stil think we can win always do. need more runs from other batsmen.
February 27th 2017 @ 6:38am
Matthew H said | February 27th 2017 @ 6:38am
I still think SOK was getting a lot from swerve and dip at quick-ish pace. We’ll see how it pans out but that performance was outstanding, and another like it on a different deck would still get results IMO.
February 27th 2017 @ 7:05am
qwetzen said | February 27th 2017 @ 7:05am
Not saying you’re wrong, but isn’t it a bit odd that no-one else has mentioned this “swerve & dip”?
February 27th 2017 @ 6:47am
jameswm said | February 27th 2017 @ 6:47am
It shouldn’t matter if we win the toss or not. India batted 2nd twice against england and scored 600-700. The pitch will be fine, it’s all psychological.
And the thing about roads – in theory we should be able to score big, and we’re ahead in the series now. If they do serve up a road – and we bat for two days in our first innings and it ends up a draw – India will be really scratching their heads.
February 27th 2017 @ 7:14am
Rob JM said | February 27th 2017 @ 7:14am
On flat pitches Australia will most likely win or draw if we win the toss. The whole reason we played on a raging turner is because india was afraid of Starc. The Indians without Shami will struggle, if he comes back then the contest wil be more even. The Bangalore pitch is also bouncy, and we know Lyon loves a bit of bounce. Australia are definitely favourites for the second test, and against our attack the Indians would be wise to play a 6th batsmen, while Australia has to stick with Mitch Marsh (who did ok). Fatiguing Bowlers is a good long term strategy in india.
February 27th 2017 @ 7:29am
qwetzen said | February 27th 2017 @ 7:29am
Good piece Ronan.
It’s an ironic reversal, India are now the side fretting and worrying about the pitch. This can only be a good thing for Oz.
February 27th 2017 @ 7:38am
John said | February 27th 2017 @ 7:38am
If India keep selecting Ishant Sharma to bowl 5 overs an innings and go in a batsman short I’ll be very happy.
What a win by our boys and to think we did it carrying the Marsh boys. Khawaja the unluckiest bloke seriously how can Mitch Marsh be selected ahead of him!!!!