Sterling not convinced Parramatta are past their dark days

Parramatta have turned a new leaf off the field following the tumultuous 2016 season, but club legend Peter Sterling isn’t certain the team’s dark days are behind them.

The Eels won enough games last year to make the finals at 13-11, had they not been stripped of 12 competition points for breaching the salary cap.

However with that came the loss of a number of key players, including Nathan Peats to the Gold Coast and the eventual release of Kieran Foran.

And it’s Foran’s position in the halves, and his replacement in Clint Gutherson at five-eighth, that Sterling finds most worrying.

“Despite all the positives that have come out in relation to matters off the field. I’m just a little concerned,” Sterling told Triple M.

“Clint Gutherson had an outstanding season for them last year, but it’s not easy to go in and play as a specialist half when you’ve not got a lot of experience there.

Gutherson has started just eight games at five-eighth, predominantly at the end of last season as the Eels struggled with injuries and Norman’s suspension from the integrity unit.

Prior to that he was primarily an outside back, while he also played in the No.6 jersey at Manly in reserve grade in 2014.

Regardless, the club’s former champion playmaker isn’t convinced.

“It does put a lot of importance on Corey Norman’s shoulders and a lot of responsibility there.”

Also worrying Sterling is the loss of Michael Gordon at the back – most importantly for his goal kicking.

Gutherson is considered the front-runner for the job, kicking in their last trial against Penrith, but even he only converted one of three attempts last year.

“Michael Gordon was responsible for them winning a few games for them with the boot alone.

“In tight matches – and that makes all the difference between playing finals football and not – Parramatta might really struggle in that area.

“It worries me.”

Sterling was far more positive in his views on the club’s recruitment of former Penrith prop Suaia Matagi.

“He’s given great service wherever he has been, he’ll be good for Parramatta,” Sterling said.

“And obviously stiffening up the centres as well with Auva’a and Josh Hoffman. It looks good. I’ve just got some little concerns.”