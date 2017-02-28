Broncos confident they can overcome Parker’s absence

Jarryd Hayne on life on the Gold Coast

Life without retired skipper Corey Parker is yet to officially begin at Brisbane but veteran Alex Glenn reckons it won’t take long for their young pack to fill the Broncos great’s shoes.

Test prop Josh McGuire looks set to replace Parker in the No.13 jersey in Brisbane’s season opener against reigning premiers Cronulla on Thursday night – the Broncos’ first NRL game without the 347-game lock.

However, the jury was out on how the Broncos pack would replace Parker’s tireless workrate this season.

Glenn said no one could compare to the inspirational Parker.

But he believed a competitive Brisbane pack would not waste time stepping up in Parker’s absence.

“I don’t think it will take time,” Glenn said.

“He is a massive loss to us though.

“He was one of our big workhorses.

“(But) the boys who are going to step in are going to fill his boots perfectly fine.”

Veteran Sam Thaiday agreed that the Brisbane pack was in a “good position” ahead of their daunting away clash with the defending NRL champions.

The Test forward said the pre-season form of youngsters Jai Arrow, Tevita Pangai Jnr and Joe Ofahengaue plus Newcastle recruit Korbin Sims had ensured a smooth post-Parker transition.

“We’ve got some good competition in that young pack,” Thaiday said.

“We’ve got Jai, Tevita, Joe and add Korbin into that mix, they are all pushing each other…to make sure Wayne (Bennett) selects them.

“We are in a good position at the moment.”

Sims is expected to slot into the front row vacancy created by McGuire’s No.13 move – a thought that excited ex-Brisbane skipper Thaiday.

“To be honest I don’t think Korbin has showed everyone his full potential,” Thaiday said of Sims, who linked with Brisbane after four seasons at Newcastle.

“Hopefully we can pull it out of him.

“He is a great buy for us at this time of the year.

“He is looking forward to running out there and playing some good footy for us.”