Brumbies looking to build from encouraging first-round loss

Brumbies back-rower Jordan Smiler sees shades of the 2012 Canberra-based side among the current new faces as the team looks to build on an encouraging first-round Super Rugby loss.

The club blooded a number of players in their 17-13 loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch where they put up a brave fight with a determined defensive effort.

Smiler said the fresh playing group reminded him of the Brumbies’ team of five years ago which produced a range of talented players who helped them make the past four finals series.

“I think it’s really exciting with a bunch of new guys that we have, they bring a new vibe to the team,” Smiler said.

“It’s almost like going back four (or) five years where the Brumbies were a bunch of new guys.

“Young 23, 24-year-olds brought just a whole lot of enthusiasm and eagerness to train and to get better.”

Emerging from that side was current co-captain Sam Carter as well as now-Wallabies Scott Fardy and Scott Sio, who remains in doubt for Saturday night’s match against the Sharks after missing round one with a hamstring complaint.

Six players made their first appearance for the Brumbies against the Crusaders including Super Rugby debutant Wharenui Hawera. The flyhalf was solid in front of goal but at times lacked composure.

“It was a great effort but with that there might have been a bit of lack of experience in those key areas of the game where we needed to put points away,” Smiler said.

“There was definitely opportunities for us to win the game there, the effort was great but we need to be better in executing those key plays in the end.”

While there were positive signs in Christchurch, Smiler said it would be important the Brumbies open their account against the Sharks.

“As well as we did play on Saturday we still lost and we’re not in the business of losing,” Smiler said.

“Regardless of having a young team, at the end of the day it was a loss. We’re looking to rectify that.”

Recruited flanker Chris Alcock made a strong debut as the club looks to replace David Pocock who is on a sabbatical from the game.

“We have the most depth in the back row across the whole team,” Smiler said.