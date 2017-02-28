Your club’s transfer performance rating: Part 4

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

In the week leading up to the first NRL game of the season, I bring you the final instalment of your club’s transfer performance rating.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Best signing: Robbie Farah (Wests Tigers)

The out of favour hooker has left his spiritual home at the Wests Tigers with a chance to shine in new colours.

Farah will be out for redemption immediately, as the Rabbitohs play the Tigers in round one.

Biggest loss: Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Already highlighted as the best pick up for the Eels, the Rabbitohs will miss Brown in their line up.

In comparison to their ‘workhorse’ forward pack, Brown was a hard running wrecking ball, and complemented the team nicely.

Possible star signing: Robbie Rochow (Newcastle Knights)

Another player that missed plenty of first-grade last season, Rochow will be out to prove he’s NRL standard.

He could be a good pick up for the Bunnies, who lack depth in the back row.

Key re-signing: Adam Reynolds (2021)

The franchise halfback in Redfern has inked a new deal keeping in red and green until at least season 2021.

After making his NSW origin debut in 2016, Reynolds will be pushing for a spot in the Kangaroos World Cup squad.

Transfer Performance Rating: 7

St George Illawarra Dragons

Best signing: Paul Vaughan (Canberra Raiders)

Joining up with big name forwards such as Tariq Sims, Tyson Frizell and Jack de Belin, Vaughan will be looking to establish himself in a big pack.

The former Raider was kept quiet last year, but looks confident heading into 2017.

Biggest loss: Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves)

The big English forward is heading home after an impressive stint at the Wollongong-based club.

His footwork was surprising for his large frame, and his impact will be hard to replace.

Possible star signing: Nene MacDonald (St George Illawarra Dragons)

The former Roosters and Titans flyer will be looking to cement a spot in a Dragons backline full of young talent.

At only 22 years of age, Nene has plenty of growing still to do, and is already a threat to opposition numbers.

Key re-signing: Tyson Frizell (2020)

Big Tyson seems to be getting better and better each year, after making his blues debut last season.

It’s a tough time for the club, but the fans can look to Frizell for light in the darkness.

Transfer Performance Rating: 7

Sydney Roosters

Best signing: Michael Gordon (Parramatta Eels)

‘Flash’ Gordon has plenty to bring to the Roosters this season. His goal kicking will be the best utilised by the club.

The journeyman fullback will bring needed experience to a young Sydney backline.

Biggest loss: Sam Moa (Catalan Dragons)

Sam Moa has been one of the most damaging props in the NRL over the last few years.

His hard running style is hard to find and will be missed in the Roosters forward pack.

Possible star signing: Luke Keary (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

With Jackson Hastings exiting the club, the Roosters have the chance to use new signing Luke Keary.

He may keep Connor Watson on the bench, but he has a solid running game and could gel well with Mitchell Pearce.

Key re-signing: Boyd Cordner (2018)

Touted as the next captain of the New South Wales blues, representative back rower Cordner has put pen to paper for the Roosters.

He’s one of the most consistent players in the game and will be key again this year for the Bondi-based club.

Transfer Performance Rating: 6

Wests Tigers

Best signing: Jamal Idris (Free Agent)

After two years out of the NRL, big Jamal Idris will be looking to rediscover the form that made him one of the most feared players in the game.

His fitness will be tested straight away, as he looks likely to line up in the centres for Round 1.

Biggest loss: Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

Speedy youngster Josh Addo-Carr has travelled south to join the Melbourne Storm for the 2017 season.

He has blinding pace and could have had an impact in the Tigers backline.

Possible star signing: Jamal Idris (Free Agent)

Once again Idris is brought up, mostly because the Tigers only made one other signing.

Still, if his attitude is there, he could be a very good purchase.

Key re-signing: Elijah Taylor (2018)

A lot of talk around the Tigers offseason was around the re-signing of Elijah Taylor.

After speculation he would sign with Union, Taylor committed to the Tigers and they couldn’t be happier.

Transfer Performance Rating: 4