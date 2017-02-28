Dayne Beams replaces Rockliff as Brisbane skipper

Dayne Beams has been appointed as captain of the Brisbane Lions, replacing off-contract star Tom Rockliff.
The 27-year-old won a player vote on Monday night ahead of Rockliff and the other major contender for the role, Dayne Zorko.
Rockliff has been named vice-captain while Zorko will serve as deputy vice-captain, with Stefan Martin, Allen Christensen, Ryan Lester and Harris Andrews also part of a seven-man leadership group.
“I’m deeply honoured to be given the privilege to captain the football club,” Beams said.
“I think we’ve got a really robust team around me. It’s my first year, I’m going to learn a lot along the way.
“I’d like to think I’m an action-based leader, I lead by example, I do what I say.
“The overriding thing is I’m really passionate about the footy club and where it’s headed, and the success we’re going to have.
“I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge that’s ahead.”
Beams was sidelined for almost all of last year because of a knee injury and is expected to make his first appearance of the pre-season on Thursday night against the Western Bulldogs.
Coach Chris Fagan said there were no concerns around the dynamic of Rockliff working alongside him.
“Tommy Rockliff’s come a long way. I think we need to look at it from that perspective,” Fagan said.
“If we did the vote four months ago I’m not sure it would have turned out the way it has.
“I would think, having chatted to him last night, he’s pleased he’s beena ble to make up that ground and be part of that leadership grou.
“Having been an AFL captain before, he’s going to be great support to Dayne.”
February 28th 2017 @ 1:07pm
Paul D said | February 28th 2017 @ 1:07pm | ! Report
Players voted, their call – but I do worry about Beams as skipper. If he can’t get on the field this year combined with his natural arrogance it could turn out to be a toxic combo. Anyways. Hopefully it works out, but given our recent history you’ll forgive me for being pessimistic.
February 28th 2017 @ 1:16pm
DingoGray said | February 28th 2017 @ 1:16pm | ! Report
I’m with Paul D on this one.
While looking at the appointment in isolation I don’t think there’s too much wrong with it, but once you bring in Beams injury history it certainly puts ? beside it.
I personally probably would of gone with Dayne Zorko myself. But overall I’m hoping this might be a little push that Beams needs to take the next step in his career
February 28th 2017 @ 1:24pm
Birdman said | February 28th 2017 @ 1:24pm | ! Report
yep Zorko would have been the safer call but the players make it so they have to wear it.
February 28th 2017 @ 1:25pm
I hate pies said | February 28th 2017 @ 1:25pm | ! Report
I’d never let the players decide the captain.