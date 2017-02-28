DRS: An Indian disaster in Pune

India must improve their use of the DRS or risk another Test loss. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

With the dust now settled from the incredible drama in Pune, much has been made of the performance of both sides.

Australia chalked up a remarkable win, bowling India out for some of their lowest totals ever seen on home soil. Steve Smith, Steve O’Keefe and Mitchell Starc in particular were excellent for the visitors.

Credit, where it is due, to the supposedly ‘worst Australian side to arrive on Indian shores’ for their dominant 333-run win. While the whole Test was compelling viewing, the Indian team’s use of DRS bordered on comical.

I used to think the BCCI’s refusal to use DRS was just them using their financial power to show the ICC who was boss, but now I think the truth is out there.

They haven’t wanted DRS to be used, not because they doubted how accurate the technology was or because of different technologies used in different countries, although they were the usual official reasons given.

The real reason has been revealed for all the cricketing world to see. They are flaming hopeless with using the DRS.

It’s like they have a whole team of Shane Watsons.

Both reviews were wasted in both innings in the field by the 40th over was bad enough, but their second innings must have set a record. Six overs completed and they were two openers down with both reviews done and wasted.

We move to the second Test and I expect there will be plenty of fight in this champion Indian team. They are rarely defeated twice in a row on home soil and they currently have one of the strongest sides in their history.

What is in doubt though is whether Virat Kohli and co. have time to read the DRS manual for tips and clues before the first ball is bowled.