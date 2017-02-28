Foran has eyes firmly set on Warriors’ season after Broncos rumours

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

Kieran Foran’s advisor has denied reports that the Warriors playmaker has made enquiries about a move to Brisbane for the 2018 NRL season.

The star five-eighth is yet to play a game for the Warriors but it was reported that his management contacted the Broncos several times to offer his services next year.

Foran’s godfather, lawyer Don MacKinnon, denied a move back to Australia was being sought after Foran had walked out on Parramatta last year.

He said the 26-year-old’s focus remains on his debut season for the New Zealand-based club.

“He has not spoken to a single club about 2018,” MacKinnon told the New Zealand Herald.

“His priority is entirely on getting ready for the Warriors in 2017 and having a successful year.”

It’s believed Foran’s camp view Brisbane’s NRL master coach Wayne Bennett as the ideal man to help the troubled superstar get his life back on track.

The potential move would suit the Broncos who are looking for a blue-chip playmaker to cover the departure of Ben Hunt.

He quit Parramatta midway through 2016, less than a year into a four-season deal, before checking into rehabilitation.

The 26-year-old was hospitalised due to a prescription drug overdose following the breakdown of his relationship with long-term partner Rebecca Pope.

He also came under fire for his relationship with former brothel owner Eddie Hayson, who has been linked to an on-going police investigation into match fixing.

Auckland-born Foran, who is on a one-year contract in New Zealand, has been cleared by the NRL to make his comeback for the Warriors in round three.