Pressure on India after Pune debacle

Matt Renshaw carved out a hugely important 68 on Day 1 of the first Test. (AAP Image/David Moir)

What a start to the series. Nobody even in their wildest dreams would have predicted such a result, that has left all cricket lovers in a shock.

It is a rude one for Indian fans and a nice and confidence booster for Aussies.

Who would’ve thought that Steve O’Keefe would run through Indian batsmen single handedly in both innings? Who would have thought a much decorated, highly praised Indian batting line up would surrender so cheaply in both innings?

Who would have thought Steven Smith would be the only batsmen from either side to score a well deserved century in second innings?

And all of this happened inside three days.

What stood out between two teams was the determination, dedication and application shown by Aussie on such trying and difficult surface.

You could clearly see the concentration and total dedication of Dave Warner, Matt Renshaw, the Marsh brothers and Smith while facing each and every delivery.

It showed the level of efforts they must have put in during the two-week camp in Dubai and indeed it has helped them all the way.

When Mitch Marsh defended the last ball of day two by Ravi Jadeja, he looked so content and satisfied with his efforts. Smith too looked confident and assured throughout.

On other hand, the Indian batsmen must have realised by now that they are facing the best bowling attack they’ve faced this year.

Such a dominating performance from Australia would have given them a real confidence boost ahead of the second Test.

India will be on the backfoot.

India will need to re-group fast and fine tune their fielding since they dropped three to four catches in second innings. Indian openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul would be under pressure to give India a good start against the quality seam and pace combination of Hazlewood and Starc.

Middle order batsman Ajinkya Rahane also would have a point to prove since he got out cheaply in both the innings and need to play an anchor role to steady the innings.

Renshaw will look to continue his good performance and Warner will want to have good score under his belt. He probably will want to curb his natural game to give rapid start and instead set his eyes, get stable and then play his shots.

Shaun Marsh, their best player against spin along with Steven Smith, will also want to build his game and should try to spend some time in the middle.

Aussie bowling attack looks sorted as of now, as all of them pitched in with their bowling and took crucial wickets to give an opening for the win.

Ahead of the second Test, everybody will be curious as how India will respond and bounce back and how Australia will capitalise their position in the series. The important thing for Australia is to stay calm, focused and show the same attitude, dedication and application which brought them a first Test win in India since 2004.