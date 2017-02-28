Suns CEO Travis resigns on cusp of AFL season

Carlton rookie's first touch is a goal of the year contender

Gold Coast Suns CEO Andrew Travis has resigned, the AFL club has confirmed.

Travis was appointed CEO in 2015 after almost six years as the Suns’ chief operating officer (COO).

He initially joined the club in 2009 as COO on a three year contract to deliver the new home ground, Metricon Stadium at Carrara.

Travis’ resignation came after the Suns moved into their state of the art $22 million training and administration facility at Carrara.

“I was at the club in the sheds before the good sheds came and have been part of building the club from the ground up,” Travis said in a statement.

“I will always be proud of the work we have done to deliver Metricon Stadium.

“Moving into the new training and administration facility is a good time for the club to look forward – and I feel that I am leaving the club in a good position with a great platform for the next phase of growth.”

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said Travis would “always be associated with the establishment of the Gold Coast Suns”.

“Andrew … has done a very good job over the last seven years establishing an AFL team on the coast and growing the game throughout Queensland,” he said.