Where does Winx’s winning streak currently rank?

Hugh Bowman rides Winx to victory in the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley Racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

In a surprise to absolutely no one over the weekend, Winx pushed home by two lengths to win her 15th consecutive race at the Chipping Norton Stakes.

That’s incredibly impressive, but where does that mark rank in the history of Australian thoroughbreds?

It all began with a win in the Sunshine Coast Guineas nearly two years ago, moving through and racking up two Cox Plate triumphs, including a record-breaking showing at the 2016 Plate, winning by eight lengths.

There’s also been back to back wins at the Apollo Stakes and Chipping Norton, not to mention winning nearly $2 million with a win at the Doncaster Mile last year.

The win at the Chipping Norton on Saturday has put Winx up into equal seventh on the list of consecutive wins for Australian thoroughbreds, joining Gay James and Bernborough at the mark.

With two more races scheduled at this stage in the Autumn campaign, Winx is well within touching distance of Gay Lungi and has the chance to push past Ajax later in the year.

Black Caviar’s famous mark of 25 wins on the trot came in an undefeated career, the only such feat in the top ten of the following list.

Consecutive wins by an Australian horse

No. Horse Wins 1 Black Caviar 25 2 Miss Petty 22 3 Picnic In The Park 21 4 Gloaming 19 5 Ajax 18 6 Gay Lungi 17 =7 Winx 15 =7 Bernborough 15 =7 Gay James 15 10 Stylish Lord 14

With so many of her wins being by such comfortable margins, it’s hard to see the Chris Waller-trainer mare being stopped at this stage.

As much heart that the Godolphin runner Hartnell keeps showing in her continuous defeats to the champion, Winx seems to have taken out all the viable competition in Australia.

After being rested following the Cox Plate last year, Waller suggested the possibility of a stint overseas on return. While this obviously didn’t eventuate, a move in the future would provide Winx with a whole new line up and a very different challenge.

Black Caviar made the journey and was able to solidify an incredible legacy because of her win in United Kingdom, so should Winx do the same?

A superstar in Australia, but her legend reputation is far less recognisable overseas. Now Waller and co probably don’t care about their reputation because they’re swimming in money anyway, but it could be the difference between being a phenomenal horse and being an all-time great.