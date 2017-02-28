The young Reds are stars of the future

Last Thursday night still brings a smile frequently to my face as I recall the totally committed performance from the youngsters in the Blues.

While Reiko Ioane is racking up much of the kudos for his outstanding hat trick there was much more to it than that.

I thought Augustine Pulu and Ihaia West both demonstrated outstanding qualities, the former’s try after half time was a brilliant solo effort that spurred the team to fire completely up, while the way the often maligned first five controlled the field position and set his outsides away was all class.

His kick to the corner allowing the speedy Nanai to outstrip the defence for a try was pinpoint perfect.

The young Blues pack look quite small but hit with power and scrummaged well and one tackle late in the game by Charlie Faumauina will long stick in the memory banks.

Steven Luatua improved as the game went on and how New Zealand Rugby will miss this gem of loose forward.

Maybe the Rebels were just useless but who cares?

The early game on Friday, apart from the result, could be considered something of a let down as two heavy weights of the competition produced a rather stodgy package.

The Highlanders looked very rusty and despite dominating possession and field position managed to negate it with poor passing, catching and option taking time after time.

Aaron Smith and Lima Sopoaga looked like two blokes who had just met and were rarely on the same page and their forward pack looked like a pack of labourers working with hangovers.

The Chiefs continued where they had left off from the Tens in Brisbane with Liam Messam leading a massive defensive effort, how lucky is this franchise to have this player back.

Kerr-Barlow and Cruden feeding off scraps put an early march on their opposites and ‘Smiley’ McKenzie will continue to light us all up. He is one hard little man.

Over in Australia the much-touted Reds worked awfully hard to overcome the Sharks and left one wondering if they are indeed the best Australian side then how will their other teams perform.

Their policy of enticing back veterans may produce results but it was two rookies who caught my eye when injected later in the game and I would recommend you mark down the names Izack Rodda, a big rawboned hard as nails loosie and replacement halfback James Tuttle as Wallaby stars of the future.

After Nick Phipps had produced a most regrettable performance Tuttle came on and at times looked electric and his try was a beauty.

Rodda made a few errors but the way he smashed into the breakdown and opponents during the tackle was ultra impressive.

Big hardman Scott Higginbottom was another outstanding while Quade Cooper as always produced brilliance alongside mediocrity at times confusing his fellow backs, they will learn.

Karmichael Hunt pulled off the best two tackles of the round so far unlucky to be binned for the second, he looks like he now lives out in the bush but that was his best game for a long time.

The Sharks were their usual stoic selves although if I need someone to prop for my life Tendai Mtawarira would be top of the list, The Beast certainly looks fit, and their open side Jean-Luc du Preez went very well. Patrick Lambie can certainly kick goals too.

With my multi complete and the profit locked away I will now try and figure out a way to find some sleep over the next week as I wait in anticipation for the Blues and the Chiefs clash in Hamilton on Friday hoping when I turn my telly on I see a packed house.

All my old mates in The Waikato should be there.