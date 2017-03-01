AFL tossing up fast-tracked women’s expansion after early success

Carlton rookie's first touch is a goal of the year contender

The stunning success of the inaugural women’s league has the AFL reconsidering when the eight-team competition will expand.

League chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the pressure from AFL clubs without women’s licences means it is an ongoing issue.

For now, the league is sticking to the original plan that the AFLW should stay at eight teams until 2019 at the earliest.

But McLachlan is no longer adamant that will be the case.

“I’ve had feedback that people would like to reconsider that,” he told the Melbourne Press Club on Wednesday.

“The growth for our clubs … in every sense … has meant all our clubs are desperate to get a W licence.

“There is clear pressure on that.”

The AFL still is leaning towards the fledgling league consolidating next season, mindful that the standard of play not be diluted by having more teams, too quickly.

“It’s pretty-much off the table,” McLachlan said of 2018 expansion.

“It might be ‘yes’, because there are a lot of clubs who really want licences.

“Of course, we’re always having discussions, but we’re keen to also consolidate.”

McLachlan said there was a sense at the AFL that next season the standard of play will consistently match last year’s pre-league exhibition match between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs.

“I urged everyone to be realistic about the start, but it has been compelling,” he said.

“It’s different, it’s fun and we actually know this time next year, the football will be a completely different standard, as it will be again in year three.

“It’s elite sport normalised and it’s fabulous.”

McLachlan also said that the AFL clubs with women’s teams had gained plenty.

“Across the board, whether it’s the community level or elite, that our clubs are better clubs – more rounded, better places,” he said.

“I don’t think that can be really debated.”