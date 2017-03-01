 

Andrew Bogut set to sign with the Cavs ahead of Cleveland's championship push

    Multiple NBA sources are reporting Australian centre Andrew Bogut will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that he has told other teams that he will be moving to Ohio.

    According to Mark Stein from ESPN, waivers are still yet to be cleared and the deal for Bogut should be made official this weekend, with Bogut beginning to play with the Cavaliers at the end of next week.

    It’s been a rollercoaster fortnight for Bogut, who was cut from the underperforming Dallas Mavericks, shipped to Philadelphia and then, chasing a second championship ring, made it clear he had no intentions of staying at the rebuilding 76ers.

    With his contract bought out, he was then chased hard by Cleveland, the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics and reportedly even his old club the Golden State Warriors were showing interest.

    However, Bogut has elected to sign with defending NBA champions the Cavaliers, who are the favourites to make the NBA Finals from the Eastern Conference, more than likely setting up another showdown with the West’s top team – possibly a third-straight matchup with Bogut’s former team, the Golden State Warriors.

    Dave Aldridge reportedly received a text from Bogut to confirm the deal.

    Bogut has also told Aldridge his role in the side will be backing up gun centre Tristan Thompson, and that his relationship with fellow Australian Matthew Dellavedova was a factor, with the former Cavalier speaking highly of the organisation.

    Bogut began his NBA career in 2005 at the Milwaukee Bucks, before moving to the Golden State Warriors in 2012 where he was part of the 2015 championship-winning side.

    Bogut, who is a strong contender for the title of Australia’s best ever male player, has recorded 670 games in the NBA, averaging ten points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

    The Cavaliers currently lead the Eastern Conference with a record of 41 wins and 17 losses, giving them a four-game gap ahead of the second-placed Boston Celtics.

