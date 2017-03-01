Aussies wary of Virat Kohli counter-punch

Darren Lehmann indicated earlier this month that Australia would need a bit of luck to combat Indian captain Virat Kohli’s career-best form in the four-Test series.

Sure enough, that’s exactly how it played out in Pune.

Kohli contributed scores of zero and 13 during India’s meek surrender in the first Test, making it his lowest output in a home Test when he’s batted twice.

The right-hander, fresh from posting a double-ton in each of his past four series, shouldered arms to a straight ball from Steve O’Keefe on Saturday that hit the middle of off stump.

Kohli’s first Test duck at home came when he chased – and edged – an unthreatening wide delivery from Mitchell Starc to Peter Handscomb in the slips.

The tourists are well aware Kohli remains just as capable of delivering a series-levelling knock in Bangalore, where the second Test starts on Saturday.

“If you look closely at the ball, it was supposed to come back in, so it was a bit of luck there. It was his first couple of balls at the crease so he was probably going a little too hard,” Starc said.

“He’s scored a mountain of runs already this year. I’m sure he’ll come back bigger and stronger in the next Test, so we’re going to have to be wary of that Virat comeback.

“We know he’s going to be another key wicket for the rest of the series. There’s six more times we’ve got to get him out to really cement (Australia’s position of dominance in) this series.”

Starc and Kohli will square off at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they struck up a bond as Bangalore teammates during the Indian Premier League.

Kohli lavished Starc last week with praise in his pre-match media conference, suggesting the left-armer represented an immense threat in the four-Test series.

“It’s amazing to see the way he has developed his skills. That’s something that every cricketer in the world would admire,” Kohli said.