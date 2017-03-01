Bernard Tomic retires from Mexican Open due to ‘unbearable’ 27-degree heat

Bernard Tomic is facing more questions about his commitment to tennis after retiring from his first-round match at the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Despite playing tennis in the harsh Australian summers, Tomic couldn’t handle the Mexican sun and called it quits after losing the first set in a tie-breaker to American Donald Young.

It was 27 degrees at the time, although it was likely warmer on court.

After spending January sweltering through events in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane, including the Australian Open, Tomic has resumed his season in controversial circumstances, and it continued in Mexico.

Taking on Young, Tomic was put into a tie-breaker during the first set, continuing a run of form that has been well below his best.

Tomic retired without even calling for a trainer, raising eyebrows courtside and later on social media.

2016 finalist Bernard Tomic randomly retires in Acapulco R1 after losing the first set TB vs Young. No trainer called before retiring. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 28, 2017

It’s fair to say the 24-year-old has had a less than ideal year. He crashed out of the Australian Open in the third round against Briton Daniel Evans in straight sets before losing in the first round of the Memphis Open.

That came following a very public falling out with Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt after he declared scheduling issues would prevent him from playing in Australia’s first-round tie against the Czech Republic, which they won 4-1.

He then went to Delray Beach, taking the first set against Steve Darcis before playing some very average tennis which saw him accused of tanking from far and wide.

With no injury cited, Tomic went to the Mexican Open and again struggled to play anything near his best. He should have been able to go straight past Young, but instead battled his way into the tie-breaker.

While there was no loss of serve throughout the set, the tie-breaker saw Tomic broken twice.

Tomic’s latest defeat means there won’t be a much anticipated second round duel with fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios.