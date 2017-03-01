Where should Brisbane’s second A-League team be based?

A-League expansion is a hot topic and a second team in Brisbane is one of the clear standouts, with Ipswich the current frontrunner for where the team should be located.
Here’s a list of possible locations of where a new A-League team in Brisbane could be based with brief notes about each.
Ipswich
Ipswich is the current frontrunner and the council plan to build a 20,000-seat stadium if the bid is successful.
Ipswich is 44.3 km and 50 minutes by car from the CBD. It seems to be the preferred option of David Gallop and the Strikers bid team, but is it where fans in Brisbane would like to see a second team?
South Brisbane
A team in South Brisbane would create a rivalry with the north, which would set the stage for ‘The Battle of Brisbane’.
The team could play at QSAC, which could either be reconfigured or completely rebuilt from the ground up.
Other places for a new stadium could be at the Rocklea Trotting Track or the industrial area just to the south, which are both closer to rail.
The cost of the new stadium in Townsville might be prohibitive, but a design like the 30,000-capacity Augsburg Arena in Germany could be built for around $AUD75 million.
Redcliffe
Dolphin Oval could be a good boutique stadium for Moreton Bay United.
The stadium is already paid for and won’t come at extra cost to ratepayers. A good stadium deal should also be possible as it won’t be run by Stadiums Queensland.
Moreton Bay Region has a population of 400,000, while Redcliffe itself is located 41.4 km and 46 minutes by car from the CBD.
Perry Park
The home of Brisbane Strikers could be built up to increase its capacity.
But is it too close to Lang Park?
Richlands
Lions FC have previously discussed building a 14,500-seat stadium at their ground, which is located midway between Ipswich and Logan.
The central location could help to attract fans from both areas.
Ballymore
It isn’t as well located as Perry Park and Ballymore is already associated with Brisbane Roar, so I can’t see a new team setting up here.
Logan
Logan once raised an interest in building a 30,000-seat stadium to host a new team, but have since gone cold on the idea.
Lang Park
Nobody wants to see a ‘Brisbane Heart’, so you can forget that idea.
So where do you think is the best location in Brisbane for a new A-League team and why? Any comments from people in Brisbane in particular would be appreciated in the discussion below.
steve said | March 1st 2017 @ 3:39am | ! Report
Ipswich – Ipswich is not Brisbane in any way, shape or form. No way are people from Brisbane going to Ipswich week in week out to watch a team.
South Brisbane – Your location for a South Brisbane team lacks any form of parking facilities or reliable public transport options. Secondly there is now way you are building a 30, 000 seat stadium in Australia for 75mil. Comparable sized stadiums like Cbus Stadium on the Gold Coast was built 11 years ago for 160 million back then. More recently AAMI Park was built for 265 million 7 years ago.
Redcliffe – Redcliffe isn’t Brisbane either, its part of the Moreton Regional Council area. There were plans mooted a few years back for a redevelopment of Dolphin Oval but that was for a proposed NRL team if I remember correctly. Then someone has to pay for it. Not sure the current Dolphin Oval is fit for an NRL team as has been proposed or an A League team with major development.
Perry Park – The ‘ home ‘ of soccer in Queensland. Home of the Strikers but they seem to be looking at an Ipswich based team and seemingly as you said further down your post Gallop’s preferred option. Which would seem to rule out Perry Park. If it was an option massive dollars are needed for a stadium. Who is putting up the money?
Richlands – I would rule out any team based out of here unless the Lions are interested in running an A League team. Then again, your problem is who pays for the stadium? Where are your fans coming from? A team based here is gonna be a mish mosh of identity if your planning on drawing fans from Logan or Ipswich for a team based in an outer Brisbane suburb. Brisbane, Logan and Ipswich have completely different identities.
Ballymore – Owned by Rugby QLD, who still run from there, the Roar train here. Stadium in need of a massive upgrade. No Direct public transport links as Suncorp Stadium has. Doubt you would get govt approval fro a stadium literally right next to a residential area.
Logan – I remember plans for an NRL team 20 odd years ago but I haven’t heard of plans for a 30, 000 seat stadium for an A League team.
I know many here talk of a second a league team for Brisbane but I’m far from certain there is a groundswell of grassroots support for a second team here. The one we have is struggling financially, hasn’t really increased its supporter base since its inception, despite being the best team the A league has seen, playing the best soccer the A league has seen and three championships. If that doesn’t get more people through the gates then nothing will.
I’m far from certain that plonking another team in Brisbane for the sake of a stupid derby is the right move. People are so quick to forget that Qld and Brisbane is Rugby League heartland. So is Ipswich, so is Logan, so is Redcliffe. I don’t see a second team as viable at the moment. and you cant plonk a team in Ipswich, Logan or Redcliffe and expect ‘ Brisbane ” people to support it. None of those areas are Brisbane.