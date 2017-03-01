Where should Brisbane’s second A-League team be based?

A-League expansion is a hot topic and a second team in Brisbane is one of the clear standouts, with Ipswich the current frontrunner for where the team should be located.

Here’s a list of possible locations of where a new A-League team in Brisbane could be based with brief notes about each.

Ipswich

Ipswich is the current frontrunner and the council plan to build a 20,000-seat stadium if the bid is successful.

Ipswich is 44.3 km and 50 minutes by car from the CBD. It seems to be the preferred option of David Gallop and the Strikers bid team, but is it where fans in Brisbane would like to see a second team?

South Brisbane

A team in South Brisbane would create a rivalry with the north, which would set the stage for ‘The Battle of Brisbane’.

The team could play at QSAC, which could either be reconfigured or completely rebuilt from the ground up.

Other places for a new stadium could be at the Rocklea Trotting Track or the industrial area just to the south, which are both closer to rail.

The cost of the new stadium in Townsville might be prohibitive, but a design like the 30,000-capacity Augsburg Arena in Germany could be built for around $AUD75 million.

Redcliffe

Dolphin Oval could be a good boutique stadium for Moreton Bay United.

The stadium is already paid for and won’t come at extra cost to ratepayers. A good stadium deal should also be possible as it won’t be run by Stadiums Queensland.

Moreton Bay Region has a population of 400,000, while Redcliffe itself is located 41.4 km and 46 minutes by car from the CBD.

Perry Park

The home of Brisbane Strikers could be built up to increase its capacity.

But is it too close to Lang Park?

Richlands

Lions FC have previously discussed building a 14,500-seat stadium at their ground, which is located midway between Ipswich and Logan.

The central location could help to attract fans from both areas.

Ballymore

It isn’t as well located as Perry Park and Ballymore is already associated with Brisbane Roar, so I can’t see a new team setting up here.

Logan

Logan once raised an interest in building a 30,000-seat stadium to host a new team, but have since gone cold on the idea.

Lang Park

Nobody wants to see a ‘Brisbane Heart’, so you can forget that idea.

So where do you think is the best location in Brisbane for a new A-League team and why? Any comments from people in Brisbane in particular would be appreciated in the discussion below.