Episode 96: New season, new format

By The Cheap Seats Podcast , 1 Mar 2017 The Cheap Seats Podcast is a Roar Guru

Can the Melbourne Storm make another appearance in the big dance? (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

Brett McKay and Ryan O’Connell have been tinkering in the back shed, unleashing an all new format of the Cheap Seats podcast in time for kickoff of the 2017 NRL season.

In lieu of loosely cobbled together ramblings, the boys have tackled five curly questions:

1. The season is just days away now, which NRL team will be the shock success this year?

2. Does all the talk about competition structure take away from the actual Super Rugby on the field?

3. Will India double down on spinning decks for the rest of the series, or is it green tops only from here?

4. Will the car changes be enough for Formula One to hold spectators and viewers interest?

5. Is the sudden explosion in women’s sport due to fact that it’s women playing traditionally male sports?

If there’s a curly question you want the boys to tackle, get in touch via Twitter @CheapSeatsPod, and use the old favourite, #AskTheCheapSeats.

As always, you can hear the podcast on Soundcloud, iTunes, and the TuneIn radio app.

And stay cheap!