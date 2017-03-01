Highlights to keep your eyes peeled for in Super Rugby Round 2

There’s a massive game in Hamilton on Friday night, as traditional foes the Chiefs go up against the Blues in the ‘Battle of the Bombays’.

After their compelling win over the Rebels, eyes will be on Tana Umaga’s men to see if they can make the step up when confronted with the defensive speed and physicality of the meanest side in the competition.

I am hoping for a lot from the Blues’ Blake Gibson, who is competing with some of the world’s best loose forwards. If he can excel at the breakdown as he did against the Rebels he could nullify the Chiefs’ dominant tight five. His battle with fellow Aucklander Mitch Karpik should be a beauty.

And despite the surplus of exciting backs scheduled, it is Damien McKenzie who has the potential to set the game alight. Whether smashing bigger boys in tackles or soaring up after the high ball before dazzling with speed and footwork, this tough little man should delight.

To start the round on Thursday, the Reds travel to Perth to battle the Force. Youngsters Izack Rodda, a huge, raw-boned young loosie, and halfback James Tuttle will have my undivided attention – both were brilliant in Round 1 with late impact.

For the Force, openside flanker Kane Koteka is another young loose forward set to make a mark, while Michael Ruru is a solid young halfback who should battle well with Tuttle.

On Saturday, the Hurricanes and Beauden Barrett should run riot over the Rebels. The defending champions have been gifted an easy start to the season.

Following on, the Crusaders have Bryn Hall at halfback – I love his unique passing style – and Whetu Douglas is at No.8, while for the Highlanders surely Aaron Smith and Lima Sopoaga have spent the week getting to know each other and must improve.

The Brumbies taking on the Sharks will be an arm wrestle, with big Tendai Mtawarira, who looks as fit as ever, set to lead his front five.

I expect the Sunwolves to improve at home game against the Kings. Filo Tiatia must wish he just had bit more bulk up front as his backs look capable of carving oppositions up. This is a must-watch game.

The Lions are at home to the Waratahs, who must find a way of getting Israel Folau into the game – he ran like 11 metres with ball in hand last week. Will Skelton is a giant wrecking ball and I will be watching his progress as well.

The Stormers, Jaguares, Cheetahs and Bulls all play again in the dead of night, so will get little of my attention, especially as I have to get in a healthy dose of NRL action as well.