Illawarra Hawks vs Perth Wildcats: NBL grand final Game 2 live scores, blog

It might as well be a must-win game for the Illawarra Hawks when they host the all-conquering Perth Wildcats in Game 2 of the NBL grand final series. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 7:30pm (AEDT).
After the closest season in history, where the Wildcats went down to the last seconds of the season to qualify for their 31st finals series in a row, they were the first team through to the grand finals with a thumping straight sets win over the Cairns Taipans in the semis.
The Hawks had to do things the hard way though, losing the first game against minor premiers the Adelaide 36ers before bouncing back to win both Game 2 and 3.
A third versus fourth grand final series just about sums up the season perfectly, and the Wildcats were dominant in the first game to hole home court advantage.
While the series against the Taipans saw the Wildcats return to form, their drubbing of the Hawks in Game 1 was probably their best basketball for a couple of months.
They locked it down on defence, built a lead early in the game and never looked back before running away down the stretch. After struggling through the back end of the season, Casey Prather and Matty Knight are back to their best, with Bryce Cotton still firing away from behind the arc.
The Hawks were powerless to stop them in Game 1, but more worryingly was that Rotnei Clarke looked out of sorts both shooting and trying to run the offence. Simply put, if he doesn’t fire the Wildcats juggernaut rolls over them.
Illawarra do need more than just Clarke though – Mitch Norton has been pivotal to the club becoming the second best offence in the league this year, while AJ Ogilvy is key in the paint, but has had an up and down season.
Rob Beveridge also has his work cut out at the defensive end, with the zone defence they used in Game 1 doing little to slow down the Prather and Cotton duo. If they can’t adjust, this game will be over before it begins.
Prediction
Despite the obvious problems the Hawks have in this series, at home, not on the toughest road trip in the league, they should do what they have done earlier in the season and pick up the win against Perth to ensure the series will at least go to four games.
Hawks by 3.
8:20pm
Q2 1′
The Hawks into the bonus as well now with Martin fouling Clarke. He sinks both at the strike.
Hawks – 40
Wildcats – 34
8:19pm
Q2 1′
Brandt good on both.
Hawks – 38
Wildcats – 34
8:19pm
Q2 1′
A miss from the corner for Harris now before there is a foul called at the other end. Brandt will go to the line this time.
Hawks – 38
Wildcats – 32
8:18pm
Q2 2′
Kenny misses both.
Hawks – 38
Wildcats – 32
8:17pm
Q2 2′
The Wildcats go through Prather and he crosses over, but then is rejected by Ogilvy. Unfortunately for the Hawks, the ball goes straight to Kenny who is able to drive baseline and draw the foul.
Hawks – 38
Wildcats – 32
8:17pm
Q2 2′
All five Hawks involved in that play before Clarke threatens to drive, steps out and puts up the floater. What a shot.
Hawks – 38
Wildcats – 32
8:16pm
Q2 2′
Martin working around the arc and struggling to find a way into the paint. He finds Prather who spins into Coenraad and it goes down as a charge.
Hawks – 36
Wildcats – 32
8:15pm
Q2 3′
Kay shoots, Ogilvy rebounds and then a pass goes over the baseline.
Hawks – 36
Wildcats – 32
8:15pm
Q2 3′
Martin with it for the Wildcats before finding Prather who misses. He shifts inside to Knight and it’s another miss, but Coenraad can’t control the rebound. From the inbound it’s Martin to Prather and then Knight – back to Prather who is under heavy pressure, but Kenny finds an open three and it misses.
Hawks – 36
Wildcats – 32
8:13pm
Q2 4′
The Hawks now have a ball poked out of play. From the inbound it’s Ogilvy to Clarke and he misses. Coenraad and Martin scrap for the rebound, but it will be a Perth ball.
Hawks – 36
Wildcats – 32