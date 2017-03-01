NRL 2017 season preview: Cronulla Sharks

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

I want everyone to take a moment of silence to mourn the loss of the ‘Cronulla Sharks have never won a premiership’ jokes. They had a good run, lasting from 1967-2016 but these jokes have been lost to us forever after Cronulla finally won a premiership last year.

However, after doing so, the offseason hasn’t gone smoothly for the Sharks, headlined by Ben Barba burning his bridges with the NRL and moving across to rugby union after testing positive to cocaine.

Will Cronulla experience the same premiership hangover of so many teams before them? Or will they be the first to go back to back since the Broncos?

Strengths

The Sharks boast an amazing halves combination in James Maloney and Chad Townsend.

Townsend may occasionally have an off day, but normally he is a spry half with a great kicking game and plenty of spark.

Meanwhile, Maloney is one of the most successful players in the game.

Over his career, he has been a part of a minor premiership side three times and made three grand finals, winning two. The only weakness in his game is his defence, with 103 missed tackles last year – the most of any player in 2016.

Additionally, Valentine Holmes and Jack Bird are two of the best young backs in the game.

They formed a wonderful duo down the edge for Cronulla that resulted in 25 tries and 29 line breaks. While this combination is splitting this year, they are still both excellent players, with Holmes being especially gifted. His speed is at times overrated but his acceleration is so fast that it more than makes up for it.

Weaknesses

Cronulla really needed to win the premiership last season as their premiership window was closing.

Over the offseason, the Sharks have lost half of their spine, and many of the replacements are kids that have played next to no first grade rugby.

Michael Ennis was instrumental in his two years at the club, and he is being replaced by a rookie and a guy that the Tigers let go in favour of ageing dummy-half Matt Ballin.

That doesn’t exactly inspire confidence given how important Ennis was to this side. His defensive efforts, ability to get under the skin of opposition players, and crisp service, will be missed big time.

Barba will also be missed. He provided 16 tries, 18 try assists, 18 line breaks, 16 line break assists and 106 tackle breaks last year. Those are some ridiculous stats.

The attacking structure of Cronulla revolved around Barba, and with him gone, they are going to have to restructure a lot of their attack. As good as Holmes is, he has big shoes to fill and I don’t know if he can do it.

Additionally, Cronulla’s forward pack is ageing terribly.

Outside of Andrew Fifita, Wade Graham and Jayson Bukuya, none of these Cronulla forwards are under 30. I just think age will catch up to players like Luke Lewis, Paul Gallen and Chris Heighington.

Also, I worry about Fifita’s consistency. Over his career, he has struggled to back up a strong year with another. We saw him play amazingly in 2013 just for his form to taper off in 2014 and 2015.

Who’s to say that this won’t happen again?

And finally, the Sharks have the premiership hangover to contend with. Most of this side won a premiership last year, so why should they be motivated to try as hard again? We have seen sides struggle to put the same effort in week in and week out after they have won the premiership.

Summary

I don’t see 2017 being a very successful year for the Cronulla sharks. Their pack is ageing and they lost too much of their attack with key players such as Michael Ennis and Ben Barba leaving.

Their backs are fine and I like their halves pairing.

Yet their dummy-half situation is probably the second worst in the league and with the premiership hangover I can’t even see them making the eight.

It is a bit of a bold prediction but I have made a lot of bold predictions already, and to me, this side just doesn’t click.

I have them finishing ninth at the end of the season, being the first side since the Wests Tigers to miss the eight.

I can see the Sharks sneaking into the eight if their forwards are still up to standard, but I don’t see a top four birth at all, and definitely not a premiership for this side.

The team from the shire might have a bit of a wait before they can add another trophy to their no longer empty cabinet.

2016 finish: third

Predicted 2017 finish: ninth

Transfers

Gains: Manaia Cherrington, Tony Williams, Jeremy Latimore, Daniel Mortimer, Edrick Lee

Losses: David Fifita, Mitch Brown, Josh Cleeland, Michael Ennis, Connor Tracey, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Ben Barba, Jacob Gagan, Matt McIlwrick, Junior Roqica

Full-strength team

1. Valentine Holmes

2. Sosaia Feki

3. Ricky Leutele

4. Jack Bird

5. Edrick Lee

6. James Maloney

7. Chad Townsend

8. Andrew Fifita

9. Jayden Brailey

10. Matt Prior

11. Luke Lewis

12. Wade Graham

13. Paul Gallen

14. Manaia Cherrington

15. Chris Heighington

16. Sam Tagataese

17. Jayson Bukuya