NRL Round 1 preview (Part 1): Penrith to put the league on notice

The 2017 NRL season kicks off this weekend, and the first half of the fixture will have the reigning premiers start their title defence in a tight match against the Broncos, while the Panthers are tipped to open the year in serious style.

Cronulla Sharks versus Brisbane Broncos

Thursday, 2 March

Kick-off: 8:05pm at Southern Cross Group Stadium

The 2016 premiers kick off their title defence with a tough contest against Wayne Bennett’s Brisbane Broncos to headline round one of the 2017 NRL season. The Sharks will be debuting new young hooker Jayden Brailey for the first time on Australian soil after his solid debut in the World Club Challenge in Wigan less than a fortnight ago. Another fresh face for the Sharks, Canberra recruit Edrick Lee, will make his debut on the wing.

Valentine Holmes has been named on an extended bench; however, he is unlikely to be available. Wayne Bennett has sprung a minor surprise by opting against selecting David Mead in his listed 17 with new signings Tautau Moga and Korbin Sims to make their debut for the Broncos.

Emotions will be running high in the Shire come Thursday night. All of the pomp and fanfare may overwhelm the Sharks players, as I think they’re still flying high on cloud nine after their October success. I expect a professional performance from Bennett’s charges, and they’ll shade Cronulla in a tight contest.

Prediction: Brisbane by four.

Canterbury Bulldogs versus Melbourne Storm

Friday, 3 March

Kick-off: 6:05pm at Belmore Sports Ground

The Bulldogs return to Belmore (again) for a contest with 2016 runners up Melbourne Storm. Melbourne’s last visit to the spiritual home of the Dogs turned out to be a nightmare as they were out of the game within the first 20 minutes. Des Hasler’s future is up for constant debate, but he can certainly do his coaching future at Canterbury no harm with a win against the pre-season premiership favourites.

There are few surprises at the selection table from either side, with the Bulldogs bench looking inferior to that of the Storm. The Dogs had an impressive 28-24 victory over Melbourne in Hobart just two weeks ago and will be looking to carry that form into season 2017.

The Dogs attack will be under intense scrutiny this season after the manner in which it stagnated and failed to deliver last in season 2016. The Storm will be debuting Cameron Munster at five-eighth and will miss Tohu Harris through injury. This game is my pick for the closest of the round, and I’m tipping a Cooper Cronk field goal to win the game for the Storm.

Prediction: Melbourne by one.

South Sydney Rabbitohs versus Wests Tigers

Friday, 3 March

Kick-off: 8:05pm at ANZ Stadium

Robbie Farah suits up for his first game against his beloved Wests Tigers. He will undoubtedly have a point to prove to Jason Taylor and the Tigers hierarchy as he debuts for Souths. The Bunnies will be without half-back Adam Reynolds and one part of the Burgess trio in George Burgess. The Wests Tigers will hand club debuts to former Sharks Matt McIlwrick and exiled former Bulldog and Panther Jamal Idris.

The loss of Adam Reynolds is enormous for South Sydney and cannot be understated. They lost their playmaker and sharp shooter with the boot. The Tigers handsomely accounted for the Bunnies in both contests last season and I see an another upset on the cards for Friday night. The Tigers will be too classy for the Rabbitohs.

Prediction: Wests Tigers by six.

St George Illawarra Dragons versus Penrith Panthers

Saturday 4 March

Kick-off: 4:30pm at UOW Jubilee Oval

Paul McGregor has opted with the experienced Widdop and McCrone duo for his side’s opening game of the season at home to the Panthers. New hooker Cameron McInnes will make his debut alongside front-rower Paul Vaughan after his transfer from the Raiders. Anthony Griffin has named one of his strongest sides possible barring the injury omission of Josh Mansour. Te Maire Martin will pair Nathan Cleary in the halves after his impressive albeit limited showings in 2016.

There is enormous hype on the Penrith Panthers, and rightfully so. They have exceptional youth in their ranks and their forward pack is bolstered by the recruitment of James Tamou. I expect them to romp to victory against the Dragons on Saturday afternoon and put the rest of the league on notice.

Prediction: Penrith Panthers by 18.