Sunwolves “going to get better and better”: Hurricanes coach

Teams eyeing their Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves as a chance for easy points should think again, warn the Hurricanes.

Last year’s champions thrashed them 83-17 in Tokyo in an opening-round blowout, raising questions about the merits of the Japanese side.

Hurricanes assistant coach Jason Holland says suggestions their inclusion is damaging the integrity of Super Rugby are wide of the mark.

He expects a rapid improvement under the coaching of former Wellington-based All Black Filo Tiatia.

“It’s easy to look at game one. Filo told me it’d been 17 days since they’d come together,” Holland said.

“They’re going to get better and better. We got them at their worst and I’m sure there won’t be too many teams who put 80 points on them this year.

“I reckon they’ll be competitive in a few weeks’ time.”

The Sunwolves even showed signs of in-game improvement, winning the final quarter 12-0, preventing the Hurricanes reaching the competition’s match record of 96 points.

Despite its lop-sided nature, Holland says the champions took plenty from the game.

Their standards and skill level didn’t drop until late as they powered over for 13 tries.

“Obviously, the Japanese boys were a little bit under-prepared with their D, which made things a little bit easier for us. By the same token, we executed things really well in that first 60.

“But you don’t get carried away.”

Holland confirmed they would be without Cory Jane for Saturday’s home game against the Melbourne Rebels. The veteran winger might also be sidelined for a few weeks after that, having damaged his neck in a Tokyo training session.

The availability of Blade Thomson is unclear. The No.8 dislocated his shoulder late in the Sunwolves game and was still to undergo scans.