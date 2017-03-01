Tim Simona to receive life ban over bets: report

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

Tim Simona will reportedly be banned from the NRL for life for breaching gambling rules.

The Wests Tigers centre is being investigated by the league and NSW police over reported allegations he was involved in placing bets on opposition players.

The 25-year-old, who’s stood down from playing and training, was issued with a notice to cancel his registration by the NRL last month.

The NRL forbids players placing bets on their own matches and News Corp Australia reports Simona’s alleged indiscretions will cost him his NRL career.

The governing body has not revealed the allegations against Simona and refused to comment when contacted by AAP.

New Zealand-born Samoan international Simona faces allegations he organised bets on direct playing opponents to score tries against the Tigers, Fairfax Media reports.

The life ban would end Simona’s career on 79 games after he made his debut with the club in 2011.

Last month, NRL boss Greenberg vowed to come down hard on anyone found in breach of the game’s betting code.

Asked if he would hesitate to ban anyone for life, Greenberg said: “There are massive penalties in place for players that do the wrong thing and the integrity of the game is central to that.

“If and when we need to make some hard decisions, we’ll make them.”