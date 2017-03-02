Ali Williams: I’ve made a huge mistake

The Italian rugby tactics that had England seeing red

Ali Williams’ charge for purchasing cocaine has drawn an apology on social media from the former All Blacks lock.

Five days after being arrested for an alleged drug deal in Paris, retired 77-Test veteran Williams took to Twitter to admit he had blundered.

“I made a big mistake and I’m sorry. I feel I’ve let down our beloved rugby community. I will face the consequences. Thanks 4 all the support”.

Williams has been suspended by his French club Racing 92 and is expected to face a Paris court, although some media have reported he is seeking a plea bargain.

Former Wallabies back James O’Connor, who was fined for possession of the drug following the same incident, was stood down by his Toulon club and his future there is to be determined in the next week.

Racing 92 coach Laurent Travers says Williams had met the club’s president, who had no choice but to suspend the 35-year-old.

“It is quite logical when you do something inexcusable that there is sanction,” Travers told journalists.

“There is no need to have a tirade over it. He made a mistake. We are human beings, sometimes we do stupid things.”

Travers said the incident was weighing over players at the French Top-14 defending champions, along with others associated at the club.

Travers said he was getting “fed up” with off-field issues at the club involving former All Blacks.

However, he also mounted a defence of five-eighth great Dan Carter, who was charged with drink-driving in central Paris two weeks ago.

“I would like to know among you who never took his car after drinking three or four glasses of wine? Of course this is not good. One excuses nothing but it is also his private life.”

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew was less forgiving of Williams and Carter, who have both used social media to apologise for their actions.

“It’s very disappointing for them and the club they now play for; and disappointing for rugby and the All Blacks,” Tew said.