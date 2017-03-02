Broncos take the points as Sharks slip in NRL season opener

The Brisbane Broncos made the perfect start to the NRL season with an eight-point victory over the Cronulla Sharks in the opener at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

Despite the fact the Broncos were first on the scoreboard, they struggled to get any sense of control on the match throughout the first 20 minutes.

It was all the Sharks, with Luke Lewis and James Maloney leading the way, while Jayden Brailey made a strong start to his first-grade career and their forwards won the early battle for the middle of the park.

A drop out on the first play of the game as Adam Blair was driven into the ingoal looked like it was going to set the scene, but a penalty as the Broncos worked it out of their own end quickly reversed the momentum.

The Broncos took the penalty to fly up the field and then, with a spread right they found some soft and wanting defence which allowed Jordan Kahu to crash over for the first try of the game.

The Sharks still appeared to be on top of the game for the next quarter of an hour or so, with most of the contest played at their end and they finally made it count getting on the scoreboard. Luke Lewis set up a ball for Jack Bird, who shuffled it on for Gerard Beale and he was able to score and get Cronulla back level.

The turning point appeared to be another penalty at close range, with the Broncos taking the lead again through a Jordan Kahu penalty goal.

From there, the Sharks made plenty of errors to round out the first half with their creative players struggling to get involved. The Broncos didn’t make them pay as much as they should have, but still moved in front by eight at the end of the first half.

Brisbane found themselves with a weight of possession leading up to the halftime break and James Roberts would crash over off an Anthony Milford grubber, with some ordinary coverage work from the Sharks defence.

After the halftime break, it was more of the same as the Broncos went onto the attack from an error. With a repeat set, they came back through Corey Oates to score with a diving effort in the corner, again the defence looking a little lazy after a lovely long ball from Darius Boyd.

With their backs against the wall, the Sharks would then find some energy and get back into the game. Townsend made a break on halfway, grubbered through the line and it was James Maloney scoring to bring the gap back to eight.

The game broke down a little for the next ten minutes, however the Sharks were still gaining the upper hand and when Ricky Letuele crossed for a try in the 60th minute, it set up the game for a big finish, the gap just two.

The Sharks, back in the game slowly lost their way once more on attack and with another error allowed the Broncos to get back into it, with Anthony Milford turning a bit of nothing at close range into something and breaking through a few tired looking defenders to score.

Despite their best efforts, the Sharks couldn’t find another try or way back into the game throughout the final ten minutes as the Broncos shut it out and closed the game down effectively.

The Broncos then, picking up the first win of the 2017 season with an eight-point win over the Sharks. They will look to build a bit of momentum next week against the North Queensland Cowboys, while the Sharks face a tough assignment away against the Canberra Raiders in Round 2.

Match Statistics

Tries: Sharks (3), Broncos (4)

Goals: Sharks (3/3), Broncos (4/4)

Penalty goals: Sharks (nil), Broncos (1/1)

Possession: Sharks (46%), Broncos (54%)

Completions: Sharks (22/32), Broncos (33/39)

All runs: Sharks (151), Broncos (197)

All run metres: Sharks (1318), Broncos (1650)

Line breaks: Sharks (3), Broncos (4)

Offloads: Sharks (9), Broncos (16)

Tackles: Sharks (359), Broncos (292)

Missed tackles: Sharks (33), Broncos (25)

Penalties: Sharks (5), Broncos (10)

Errors: Sharks (11), Broncos (5)

Final score

Cronulla Sharks 18

Brisbane Broncos 26